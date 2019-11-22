1st District Court - Santa Fe

OPEN AT 10 A.M. Fri Nov 22

Desert Academy

2 HOUR DELAY Fri Nov 22

ESPANOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

2 Hour Delay

Institute of American Indian Arts

OPEN AT 10 A.M. IAIA WILL BE ON A 2HR WEATHER DELAY. Fri Nov 22

New Mexico School for the Deaf

2 HOUR BUS DELAY Fri Nov 22

NM SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS

OPEN AT 10 A.M. Fri Nov 22

NM Supreme Court Building

OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Fri Nov 22

Pecos Independent Schools

2 Hour Delay

Pojoaque Valley Public Schools

2 HOUR DELAY POJOAQUE VALLEY SCHOOLS: 2 HOUR DELAY Fri Nov 22

Rio Grande School
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE RIO GRANDE SCHOOL ON A 2 HOUR DELAY Fri Nov 22

Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court
2 HOUR DELAY OPEN AT 10:00 A.M. Fri Nov 22

Santa Fe Community College
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Fri Nov 22

Santa Fe County Offices
2 Hour Delay

Santa Fe Higher Education Center
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Fri Nov 22

Santa Fe Indian School Buses
2 HOUR BUS DELAY Fri Nov 22

Santa Fe Preparatory School
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Sat Nov 23

Santa Fe Public Schools
2 HOUR DELAY Fri Nov 22

Santa Fe Waldorf School
2 HOUR DELAY SANTA FE WALDORF SCHOOL - 2 HOUR DELAY Fri Nov 22

Santo Nino Regional Catholic School
2 HOUR DELAY Fri Nov 22

Southwest Care Center Santa Fe
2 Hour Delay

St. Michael's High School
OPEN AT 11 A.M. Fri Nov 22

