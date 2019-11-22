1st District Court - Santa Fe
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Fri Nov 22
Desert Academy
2 HOUR DELAY Fri Nov 22
ESPANOLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
2 Hour Delay
Institute of American Indian Arts
OPEN AT 10 A.M. IAIA WILL BE ON A 2HR WEATHER DELAY. Fri Nov 22
New Mexico School for the Deaf
2 HOUR BUS DELAY Fri Nov 22
NM SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS
OPEN AT 10 A.M. Fri Nov 22
NM Supreme Court Building
OPENING 2 HOURS LATE Fri Nov 22
Pecos Independent Schools
2 Hour Delay
Pojoaque Valley Public Schools
2 HOUR DELAY POJOAQUE VALLEY SCHOOLS: 2 HOUR DELAY Fri Nov 22
Rio Grande School
Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court
Santa Fe Community College
Santa Fe County Offices
Santa Fe Higher Education Center
Santa Fe Indian School Buses
Santa Fe Preparatory School
Santa Fe Public Schools
Santa Fe Waldorf School
Santo Nino Regional Catholic School
Southwest Care Center Santa Fe
St. Michael's High School
