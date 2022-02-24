Updated 8:45 a.m. Closings and delay information

For statewide information

Please visit https://www.kob.com/closings/

1st District Court Santa Fe - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

1st District Court Tierra Amarilla - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

8th Judicial District Court Taos - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Bandelier National Monument - OPEN AT NOON Thu Feb 24

Institute of American Indian Arts - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

La Casita Preschool - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

McCurdy Charter School - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Moriarty-Edgewood Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

New Mexico School for the Deaf - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

NM Secretary of State - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

NM State Personnel Office (Santa Fe and Albuquerque Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

NM Supreme Court Building - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Pecos Independent Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Rio Arriba Co Employees (Espanola) - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Rio Arriba Co Employees (Tierra Amarilla) - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court - OPEN AT 9:30 A.M. Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Community College - OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Higher Education Center - OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Indian School - 2 HOUR BUS DELAY - SOUTH ROUTES Thu Feb 24

Santa Fe Public Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Santo Nino Regional Catholic School - OPEN AT 11 A.M. Thu Feb 24

Taos Academy - CLOSED REMOTE LEARNING Thu Feb 24

Taos City Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Taos Integrated School of Arts - CLOSED WILL HAVE REMOTE LEARNING NO ZOOMS Thu Feb 24

Taos International School - REMOTE LEARNING ONLY Thu Feb 24

Taos Magistrate Court - OPENING 2 HOUR LATE Thu Feb 24

Taos Municipal Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 24

Tierra Encantada Charter - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Town of Edgewood - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

Turquoise Trail Charter School - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

UNM Taos - CLOSED Thu Feb 24

Village of Pecos Municipal Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24

View (1) comment

(1) comment

James Baub

Schools in NM have been on delay for years.Some of the worst the country has to offer (k-12).Ranked bottom 5 U.S and a lot of publications dead last.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.