Updated 8:45 a.m. Closings and delay information
For statewide information
Please visit https://www.kob.com/closings/
1st District Court Santa Fe - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
1st District Court Tierra Amarilla - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
8th Judicial District Court Taos - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Bandelier National Monument - OPEN AT NOON Thu Feb 24
Institute of American Indian Arts - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
La Casita Preschool - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
McCurdy Charter School - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Moriarty-Edgewood Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
New Mexico School for the Deaf - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
NM Secretary of State - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
NM State Personnel Office (Santa Fe and Albuquerque Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
NM Supreme Court Building - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Pecos Independent Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Rio Arriba Co Employees (Espanola) - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Rio Arriba Co Employees (Tierra Amarilla) - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court - OPEN AT 9:30 A.M. Thu Feb 24
Santa Fe Community College - OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 24
Santa Fe Higher Education Center - OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 24
Santa Fe Indian School - 2 HOUR BUS DELAY - SOUTH ROUTES Thu Feb 24
Santa Fe Public Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Santo Nino Regional Catholic School - OPEN AT 11 A.M. Thu Feb 24
Taos Academy - CLOSED REMOTE LEARNING Thu Feb 24
Taos City Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Taos Integrated School of Arts - CLOSED WILL HAVE REMOTE LEARNING NO ZOOMS Thu Feb 24
Taos International School - REMOTE LEARNING ONLY Thu Feb 24
Taos Magistrate Court - OPENING 2 HOUR LATE Thu Feb 24
Taos Municipal Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 24
Tierra Encantada Charter - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Town of Edgewood - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Turquoise Trail Charter School - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
UNM Taos - CLOSED Thu Feb 24
Village of Pecos Municipal Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 24
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Schools in NM have been on delay for years.Some of the worst the country has to offer (k-12).Ranked bottom 5 U.S and a lot of publications dead last.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.