Santa Fe Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday because of snow and difficult driving conditions.
But the district will not release students early.
"If you have concerns regarding your child's safety, you can pick up your child at any time, otherwise school and buses will run on their regular schedule," according to an announcement posted on the district's Facebook page.
Tuesday night's school board meeting will go on as scheduled.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.