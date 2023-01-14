If Saturday night was a dress rehearsal for the District 2-3A season, the Santa Fe Indian School Braves should feel better about matching up against bigger teams.
Facing an Albuquerque Menaul team that had four players 6-foot-3 and taller and had won of its last six games, the undersized Braves showed they can play just as big. They limited the effectiveness of forwards Prashant Chouhan and Ugnius Jasevicius and got a combined 34 points from guards Owen Pecos and Jamal Alonzo to win the Braves Invitational 62-56 in the Pueblo Pavilion Saturday night.
Menaul (8-5) had shown an explosive ability to run teams out of the gym, using a combination of an aggressive defense and their interior size and strength. It appeared to be happening again, as the Panthers used an 11-0 run to turn a 22-15 deficit into a 26-22 lead early in the third quarter as they turned four SFIS turnovers into nine points during the spurt.
Just when things started to look bleak, SFIS (12-4) shot its way back into the game. Alonzo drained a 3-pointer 79 seconds into the second half and the Braves steadily chipped away at the deficit.
Taylor Torivio scored on a shot off the glass with 2:07 left in the third to tie the score at 37 and started a crucial 8-0 run that went into the fourth quarter. Kenyen Callado played a big role in that, scoring six of the points, including a 22-footer for 3 that made it 43-37 with 7:50 to go.
Chouhan managed 17 points on the night, but it was in a steady stream throughout the course of the game. Jasevicius, the athletic 6-4 wing, had a dunk but only scored 11 points as the Panthers had to find other ways to score.
SFIS head coach Jason Abeyta said he challenged forwards Daylan Martinez and Isadore Chinana to be physical and not let the Menaul bigs establish themselves easily in the post.
The recipe for success as the District 2-3A season begins Wednesday will look very familiar to its game plan against the Panthers.
“I thought they did a great job of being physical,” Abeyta said. “We also had a good start and that really helped us.”
Third place Santa Fe Prep 64, Mesa Vista 57
Once again, the Trojans got off to a fast start. Once again, they couldn’t sustain it against a bigger opponent. Prep rallied from a 20-13 deficit in the opening quarter, holding Mesa Vista to just nine points in the second to get within 29-28. The Blue Griffins took control with a 20-point third and built a 49-44 lead, then finished off the win by hitting nine of 11 free throws down the stretch.
Mitch Grover had a game-high 24 points for Prep (6-6), while Van Anderson added 17. Gabe Cordova scored five of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, while Morgan Field had all 10 of his points in the third.
Mesa Vista (7-8) had Jordan Gallegos score a team-high 16 points, while Santiago Martinez and Marcos Martinez each had 10.
Fifth place Moriarty 61 McCurdy 50
The Pintos (6-10) had a strong first half, building a 31-17 lead at the break that was not threatened the rest of the way. The Bobcats finally got their offense going in the second half, scoring 33 points, but could never sustain a run.
Jonathan Beukelman had 16 points to lead Moriarty, while Herman Archibeque added 12. McCurdy (5-10) was paced by Lucas Martinez’s 17 points.
Seventh place Laguna-Acoma 55, Raton 54
The Hawks (4-10) build a 34-27 lead at the half but had to fend off the dogged Tigers to take seventh place in the tournament.
Laguna had Seth Bayer lead the way with 13 points, while Neal Kie and Johnny Lucario each added 12. Wyatt Berry had 13 points to lead Raton (6-6), while WD Hyer and Anderson Weese each chipped in with 10.
Girls
Championship Navajo Prep 39, Santa Fe Indian School 37
It was a bittersweet night for SFIS, as the second-ranked Lady Braves failed to hold on to a 35-27 fourth-quarter lead in the girls championship game to see Navajo Prep pull out a 39-37 win on Aniya Johnson’s 3-pointer with :12 left in the game.
The Lady Braves played with poise and patience at keys times in a matchup against the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in Class 3A. Thanks to 12 points from senior point guard Madisen Valdez and eight from sophomore post Emma Lewis, SFIS steadily built itself a 35-27 lead when Lewis scored on a layup with 5:06 left.
The tempo became more ragged as Navajo Prep (12-3) stepped up its defensive intensity, but it could not convert on most of its scoring changes and and faced an uphill climb, trailing 35-28 with less than 3 minutes left.
Then Johnson got loose. She had only six points until that point, but when she scored on a three-point play off a layup with 2:17 left, the Lady Eagles had life with a 35-31 deficit.
Johnson scored eight of her 13 points in the frenzy of the final 2:17, and teammate Lailah McGary drained a corner 3 with 1:49 left that cut the margin to 35-34.
Lewis countered with a breakaway layup 15 seconds later, and SFIS (14-3) had a chance to salt the final 30 seconds away when Johnson missed a jumper in the lane with :40 to go, but a layup by Kendra Emery rimmed out and set the stage for Johnson’s heroics.
“She hadn’t made a contested 3 all game, so you play the averages,” Lady Braves head coach Terri Morrison said. “But this time, she got a wide-open look, and we didn’t win.”
Third place Mesa Vista 58, Cuba 38
The Lady Trojans built a 28-16 lead at the half and never looked back to rebound from Friday’s loss to Navajo Prep.
Kaelynn Trujillo led the way for Mesa Vista (13-2) with 15 points, while Amarissa Quintana scored 13 points. Emma Yazzie had eight points to lead the Lady Rams (4-11).
Fifth place Laguna-Acoma 54, Raton 25
The Lady Hawks rebounded from a tough opening-round loss to Navajo Prep to take the consolation championship in convincing fashion over the Lady Tigers. It took a 17-point second quarter for Laguna-Acoma (10-7) to turn an 8-3 advantage into a 25-8 lead at the half, and it cruised from there.
Brianna Carrillo scored all 11 of her points in the second half to tie for the team lead with Gianna Carrillo, who scored all of her 11 points in the first half. Sylvia Gedman added 10. Raton (5-12) had Giana Marez score eight points to lead its scorers.
Santa Fe Prep/Waldorf 35, Monte del Sol 3
The co-op team only led 2-0 after a quarter before its offense got into gear. The lead grew to 18-1 at the half and 26-1 heading into the fourth.
Ria Baker had 12 points to lead Prep/Waldorf (5-4), and Ana Karen Chavez scored eight. Dania Trejo had all three of the Lady Dragons’ points. Monte del Sol fell to 0-13.