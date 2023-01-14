If Saturday night was a dress rehearsal for the District 2-3A season, the Santa Fe Indian School Braves should feel better about matching up against bigger teams.

Facing an Albuquerque Menaul team that had four players 6-foot-3 and taller and had won of its last six games, the undersized Braves showed they can play just as big. They limited the effectiveness of forwards Prashant Chouhan and Ugnius Jasevicius and got a combined 34 points from guards Owen Pecos and Jamal Alonzo to win the Braves Invitational 62-56 in the Pueblo Pavilion Saturday night.

Menaul (8-5) had shown an explosive ability to run teams out of the gym, using a combination of an aggressive defense and their interior size and strength. It appeared to be happening again, as the Panthers used an 11-0 run to turn a 22-15 deficit into a 26-22 lead early in the third quarter as they turned four SFIS turnovers into nine points during the spurt.

