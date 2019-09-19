The state of New Mexico will partner with Descartes Labs on a project to detect and measure methane emissions in the Permian Basin, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday.
The Santa Fe-based tech firm will use a model called the “Data Refinery,” which can detect methane through a network of satellite data, aerial platforms and ground sensors throughout the basin in southeastern New Mexico.
According to the governor and Descartes, the system can help oil and gas companies better manage emissions in the Permian, which produces the majority of methane released into the atmosphere in New Mexico.
Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases because of its ability to absorb heat in Earth’s atmosphere.
Lujan Grisham signed an executive order in January charging two state departments with developing a regulatory framework to “secure reductions in oil and gas sector methane emissions,” as part of a state goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at least 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.
Those departments — Environment and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources — created the “Methane Advisory Panel” earlier this year, which includes members of the oil and gas industry and local and national nonprofit organizations. The departments held public meetings over the summer to gather community input on the issue.