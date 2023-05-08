The Santa Fe Children’s Museum is going on the road with its colorful new Van of Enchantment, a rolling billboard that fulfills its promise to bring “discovery, learning and play to our community.”

The van debuted April 30 at the museum’s Move for the Museum Challenge 5K run/walk and now rolls during museum operating hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“It's a way to deliver what we do in a fun way,” said Hannah Hausman, the museum’s executive director. She said the van is spreading awareness about the children's museum and helping families that may have challenges that keep them from coming to the museum.

