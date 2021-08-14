Jeff Favorite leads the Hill Stompers band Saturday in a rowdy rendition of pop tunes as crowds gather along Central Avenue to watch the annual Los Alamos County Fair parade, a highlight of the fair and rodeo weekend. Hundreds lined the street to watch the passing bands, bulls, classic cars and kids.
Amelia Epperson helps her son Laetham Epperson, 2, wave to the fire trucks as crowds gather along Central Avenue to watch the annual Los Alamos County Fair parade.
County Fair and Rodeo Sweetheart Jewel Jaramillo decorates her horse Chick with help from her dad Kevin Jaramillo as crowds gather along Central Avenue to watch the annual Los Alamos County Fair parade.
