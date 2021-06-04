A state District Court judge declared a mistrial Friday afternoon in the jury trial of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan after jurors were unable to agree whether the lawman was guilty of aiding a felon and intimidating a witness in relation to a 2017 incident in which he is accused of helping a former Española city councilor evade police.
A female juror who spoke on condition of anonymity said jurors were split 8-to-4 in favor of acquittal after having deliberated for six to seven hours Thursday and Friday.
"There were a lot of inconsistencies, is what it boiled down to," she said.
Lujan was accused of helping former City Councilor Phillip Chacon leave his residence undetected after Chacon had led Española police officers on a high-speed chase. The officers abandoned the pursuit without arresting Chacon.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor appointed to try the case, said she was frustrated with the outcome but respected the jury's decision and plans to try the case again.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.