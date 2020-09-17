The most important down-ballot election this November is also one of the most obscure.
It involves the state Public Regulation Commission, the agency that decides if monopoly utility companies can charge you more for water, electricity and other services.
In one of its finer moments, the PRC capped the cost of phone calls made from jails and prisons. New Mexico's five public regulation commissioners found that telephone companies had charged exorbitant rates in a captive market.
But more often, public regulation commissioners have drawn attention for ineptitude, sloth and even crimes.
Jerome Block Jr., D-Española, committed felonies during his campaign and after his election to the PRC.
Block was convicted of violating the election code and embezzling public money designated for campaign expenses.
Once in office, Block embezzled some more. He pleaded no contest to that charge, and guilty to identity theft and fraudulent use of a state credit card.
How could Block, then 30 years old and lacking any expertise in utility regulation, have been elected to do complex work in an important office?
His father, also named Jerome Block, had been a member of the Public Regulation Commission. The advantage of name recognition offset the younger Block's absence of qualifications.
Block Jr. took 56 percent of the vote in defeating a Green Party candidate. With the victory came a $90,000-a-year salary, none of which Block earned.
He failed to prepare for rate cases. Many times Block skipped commission meetings or ducked out after roll call.
At one point, the state House of Representatives launched an expensive inquiry to determine if Block should be impeached.
While a House subcommittee plodded, Block remained on the public payroll until his felony convictions forced him to resign from office.
At last the election of an unqualified, dishonest politician was negated, though it took the work of prosecutors and judges to accomplish it.
The PRC doesn't belong in the hands of amateurs. That's why a ballot issue to reform the agency is one of the more important items in front of New Mexico voters this fall.
The proposed constitutional amendment would change the PRC from an elected five-member body to a three-member panel appointed by the governor.
A special commission would send a list of candidates to the governor. Then she would nominate commissioners, all of whom would be subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
If the constitutional amendment is approved by voters, the newly configured PRC would begin in 2023.
Some politicians, such as Democratic PRC candidate Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe, oppose the amendment.
"It would take away our voice and our choice," Maestas said.
No, the public would still have a voice through its elected representatives. It could rally around or oppose nominees for the PRC. Senate confirmation hearings are open proceedings in which public comment is accepted.
Changing the system would be an admission that regulating utilities should not be a political job.
We don't hold public elections for other technical positions, such as the state Medical Board. Rate cases before the PRC are as byzantine as anything in state government.
Based on the paucity of excellent public regulation commissioners who have been elected, an appointment system would be an upgrade.
In my 10 years in New Mexico, I've seen three top-flight public regulation commissioners.
Democrats Cynthia Hall and Jason Marks of Albuquerque were elected. Independent Doug Howe was appointed by then-Gov. Susana Martinez to fill the vacancy created by Block's resignation.
Mediocre and unqualified commissioners have far outnumbered the good ones.
PRC members voted 3-2 this week to remove Theresa Becenti-Aguilar as chairwoman of the five-member panel. She remains in power as a commissioner.
It's been an open secret for years that Becenti-Aguilar lacks the skill or interest to handle utility cases. She prefers to boss the employees in various PRC offices, mostly about trivia.
Becenti-Aguilar leaves the arduous work to others. This has been the standard for many public regulation commissioners.
When Marks was in office, he once spent a few minutes drafting a plan on a sheet of legal paper in hopes of resolving a 14-month-long rate case with Public Service Company of New Mexico. Marks proposed to give the company about two-thirds of the increase it wanted.
He asked the rest of the commissioners only to consider his idea. They could vote on it down the line.
But Block and Becenti-Aguilar instantly said they wanted to approve it, which they did. Neither asked a single question. The utility company also accepted Marks' plan.
Marks was a pro who knew the utility business inside and out. Oftentimes the Albuquerque area fields a strong public regulation commissioner. It rarely happens in other districts.
I once had a boss who made sport of how ponderous the PRC was in conducting business.
"Will we ever have a PRC story as colorful as The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby? he would ask, referencing an inventive book by Tom Wolfe.
The answer was yes. Block and various other misfits who won election to the PRC were characters straight off the police blotter.
Utility regulation is a job for serious people. Yet public regulation commissioners in New Mexico can bring nothing except electioneering skills to the office.
Your bill for electricity isn't comical. It shouldn't be political, either.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.