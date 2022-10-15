Jay Groseclose
Political affiliation: Republican
Email: jaygrosesclose@gmail.com
Phone: (505) 470-4862
Age: 71
City or area of primary residence: Santa Fe
Educational background: Bachelor of Science in civil engineering at New Mexico State University; graduate studies, computer engineering at Kansas University.
Occupation: Professional Engineer (retired)
Political Experience: NA
Relevant life experience: Native New Mexican, employed by consulting and engineering firms; New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission; engineer adviser on interstate water compacts; two governors' environmental roundtables; advisory groups to U.S. Department of Interior and Department of Agriculture.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Yes
If yes, please explain. I was a co-defendant in my wife's Chapter 13 bankruptcy per New Mexico community property law. All debts were paid in full on time and the bankruptcy was discharged by the court of jurisdiction.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. New Mexico financial analysts are predicting a financial windfall of over $2 billion. How should the Legislature best appropriate these funds in the coming year?
Provide tax relief to NM taxpayers. Pay surplus into Permanent Fund to reduce future tax burden on our children when severance taxes decline due to depleting taxable natural resources. This was the intended purpose of the permanent fund that must be defended. Do not rob future New Mexicans for gratification of an expanded education system when the existing system is massively broken. Cut taxes to relieve inflation pressure and aid parental efforts to raise children.
2. Despite the fact the Legislature passed a broad omnibus bill to address rising crime issues in the state, many believe much more should be done. If elected, what legislation would you propose, support or amend to deal with the issue?
Tighten sentencing guidelines to reduce judicial discretion in sentencing and bonds. Support police by requiring DA's to prosecute. Provide sufficient funding for courts to perform statutory requirements in a timely manner. Provide adequate funds for police training and retention and restore qualified immunity. Provide sentencing enhancement for use of a gun in commission of a felony. Close our borders and increase personnel to address human trafficking and drug smuggling.
3. New Mexico continues to rank near or at the bottom when it comes to national studies on public education. What needs to be done to improve our rankings and ensure students are learning and ready to move on to college or into the work force?
NM must develop light industry and manufacturing in order to fully engage our workforce. Our education system neglects students who do not intend to attend a university, resulting in our chronic high dropout rate. NM must provide education in secondary schools to produce college-bound students and technical/skilled labor training ready to enter the workforce at apprentice or intern levels upon graduation. Vo-tech schools in each secondary school would enhance student retention and reduce dropout rates.
4. Do you support the constitutional amendment on the ballot to draw funds from the Permanent Land Grant Fund for early childhood education programs?
No
5. What in your personal and professional background makes you the best person to take this House seat?
Broad knowledge of New Mexico, its culture, climate, geography, and natural resources. I have been a technical reviewer of federal agency management plans and studies for impacts on NM water resources. I have served as an advisor on environmental roundtables under 2 governors. I have served as the NM's representative on interstate organizations. I have served as deputy chief of a state agency, prepared budgets requests, and prepared testimonies for state and federal projects.
6. We’ve heard lots of talk from politicians about diversifying the state economy to ensure we have more than one or two steady streams of revenue. What are your ideas for finding new revenue sources in New Mexico?
New Mexico needs to develop light manufacturing businesses and provide educational opportunities to support vocational and technical skilled labor to support those businesses. New Mexico needs to develop destination tourism as opposed to our current pass-through tourism. Above all, New Mexico must replace the punishing gross receipts tax system.
7. Alcohol and its devastating effects on our communities continues to be a concern, and there is much talk of creating legislation to tackle this issue in the coming session. What ideas do you have to address the mental, physical and financial impacts alcohol — including DWI crashes — has in this state?
Our mental health crisis occurs in areas of child abuse, domestic violence, and drug and alcohol abuse. we must invest in treatment facilities and programs; NM provides only 3 percent of the behavioral health facilities in the state. Many of the severe behavioral health issues are not within the financial capability of many citizens. Crimes committed when impaired must be punished to limit reoccurrence and require treatments to allow recovery before reintegration into society.