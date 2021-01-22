A huge chunk of Twitter’s QAnon community has vaporized, seemingly overnight. A pro-Trump message board has rebranded itself, jettisoning the former president’s name from its URL in its move toward a broader message.
And other right-wing forums are grappling with internal rebellion and legal war.
Taken together, these developments since the Jan. 6 Capitol attack raise questions about the long-term viability of pro-Trump communities now that their inspirational leader has been impeached, lost his own Twitter account and left the White House.
Experts say the communities are likely to recover — a new website already has replaced TheDonald.win, albeit with a somewhat broader focus — but it’s less clear whether online activists central to Trump’s rise and political power will remain a large, coherent force in the years ahead.
“This has been a bad month for the radical right on the internet,” said Will Partin, a research analyst at the technology institute Data & Society.
A report evaluating Twitter’s Jan. 11 enforcement action against QAnon accounts, released by network analysis firm Graphika on Friday, underscores the power mainstream social media sites have to squelch hateful, violent and conspiratorial conversation when they choose to. Graphika found that more than 60 percent of a densely clustered network of nearly 14,000 QAnon accounts are now inactive.
The number of tweets from these accounts nearly doubled on the day of the siege before steeply declining when Twitter banned former President Donald Trump two days later. It fell further after Twitter closed more than 70,000 accounts a few days later, and the content from core QAnon accounts fell by more than 70 percent, Graphika found.
But Graphika’s researchers also found signs of resilience among QAnon communities in other nations, especially in Japan, where the impacts of Twitter’s enforcement action were less severe.
The impacts described by Graphika broadly echo other recent research, including a report last weekend by analytics company Zignal Labs that documented a 73 percent decline in misinformation claiming electoral fraud after Trump’s ban from Twitter.
The action caused corollary damage to the anti-vaccine community on Twitter, with nearly half of the QAnon accounts that previously were active in conversations opposing the coronavirus vaccine now offline, Graphika found. Scientific studies have shown the vaccine to be both safe and effective, contrary to the claims of its online critics.
The Graphika report also found that calls to move to alternative platforms such as Parler, Gab and Telegram spiked on the day of the Capitol siege.
But Parler got removed from Apple and Google’s app stores a few days later and knocked offline entirely on Jan. 11, when Amazon Web Services withdrew its hosting services because of Parler’s failure to moderate hateful posts, many of them advocating violence and renewed attacks.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.