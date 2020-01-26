Prep schedule
Monday
Boys basketball — Monte del Sol at Tierra Encantada (Christian Life), 6:30 p.m.
To’hajiilee at New Mexico School for the Deaf, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — Monte del Sol at Tierra Encantada (Christian Life), 5 p.m.
To’hajiilee at New Mexico School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
Pecos at Peñasco, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball — Santa Fe High at Abq. Manzano, 7 p.m.
Capital at Abq. Sandia, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Indian School at St. Michael’s, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Prep at Raton, 7 p.m.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at Walatowa, 5:30 p.m.
New Mexico School for the Deaf at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 6:30 p.m.
Los Alamos at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
McCurdy at Mesa Vista, 7 p.m.
Moriarty at Taos, 7 p.m.
West Las Vegas at Las Vegas Robertson, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Raton at Santa Fe Prep, 5 p.m.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at Walatowa, 4 p.m.
New Mexico School for the Deaf at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 6:30 p.m.
McCurdy at Mesa Vista, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Santa Fe High, Abq. Sandia, Abq. Rio Grande at District 5-5A duals at Capital, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Girls basketball — Abq. Manzano at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
Abq. Sandia at Capital, 7 p.m.
St. Michael’s at Santa Fe Indian School, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Robertson at West Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Española Valley at Albuquerque Academy Charger tri-meet, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball — Capital at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at Monte del Sol (IAIA), 6:30 p.m.
Abq. Bosque School at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 6 p.m.
Walatowa at Tierra Encantada (Christian Life), 5:30 p.m.
New Mexico School for the Deaf at Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Peñasco at Escalante, 6:30 p.m.
Mesa Vista at Questa, 7 p.m.
Mora at Coronado, 6:30 p.m.
Pecos at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at Monte del Sol (IAIA), 5 p.m.
Abq. Bosque School at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 7:30 p.m.
Walatowa at Tierra Encantada (Christian Life), 4 p.m.
Española Valley at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
Peñasco at Escalante, 5 p.m.
Mesa Vista at Questa, 5:30 p.m.
Taos at Moriarty, 7 p.m.
Mora at Coronado, 5 p.m.
Pecos at Santa Rosa, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball — Raton at Santa Fe Indian School, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Robertson at St. Michael’s, 7 p.m.
Pojoaque Valley at Moriarty, 7 p.m.
Taos at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Santa Fe High at Capital, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe Indian School at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Swimming and diving — Santa Fe Prep, Taos at Santa Fe High’s Capital City Invitational (Genoveva Chavez), 4 p.m.
St. Michael’s at Nephi Invitational at Farmington, 4 p.m.
Wrestling — Dual, St. Michael’s at Las Vegas Robertson, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball — West Las Vegas at Santa Fe Prep, 4 p.m.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Los Alamos at Abq. St. Pius X, 7 p.m.
Peñasco at Mesa Vista, 7 p.m.
Coronado at Questa, 6:30 p.m.
Escalante at Mora, 6:30 p.m.
Clayton at Pecos, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball — St. Michael’s at Las Vegas Robertson, 7 p.m.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf at Abq. Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Academy, 2 p.m.
Moriarty at Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m.
Los Alamos at Taos, 7 p.m.
Peñasco at Mesa Vista, 5:30 p.m.
Escalante at Mora, 5 p.m.
Clayton at Pecos, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming and diving — Santa Fe Prep, Taos at Santa Fe High’s Capital City Invitational (Genoveva Chavez), 10 a.m.
St. Michael’s at Nephi Invitational at Farmington, 10 a.m.
