Boys basketball
New Mexico School for the Deaf 62, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 46
What happened: The Roadrunners outscored the Wild Wolves 38-14 in the second and third quarters to take control of a nondistrict game Wednesday in Larson Gymnasium. The Wild Wolves scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to offer some encouragement.
"We have some of our players who have been kinda right on the cusp of having a couple of amazing games," Wild Wolves head coach Taylor Romens said.
Standouts: Freshman Eno Little had a game-high 22 points and hit five 3-pointers. Fellow freshman Jackson Cole scored 10 points, with eight in the fourth quarter. Bruce Brewer Jr. had 23 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Roadrunners, and Luis Villalobos added 21 points and 15 rebounds.
What's next: Desert Academy/Waldorf (0-5) plays at Coronado on Dec. 17. NMSD (2-1) hosts its own Roadrunner Classic on Friday.
Girls basketball
New Mexico School for the Deaf 41, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 25
What happened: The Lady Roadrunners held the Wild Wolves, who had just six players, to just two points in the opening quarter and built a 17-10 lead at the half. They put the game away in the third, outscoring Desert Academy/Waldorf 13-8. Victoria Baca scored five of her 14 points in the quarter.
Standouts: Mya Malone tied Baca for high-point honors, and Martina Rodarte-Estrada scored nine. Elaina Lusseiz had her second straight double-digit effort for the Wild Wolves with 11 points. Olivia Rigatti scored all eight of her points in the second half.
What's next: NMSD (2-1) has its own Roadrunner Classic on Friday. Desert Academy/Waldorf (0-5) plays at Albuquerque Menaul on Saturday.
