New Santa Fe High graduates were cheered on by friends and family Wednesday as they drove by in a parade of decked-out cars along Yucca Street.

Visit sfnmgraduation.com to post a free graduate profile online and to view video clips from Wednesday’s parade.

Parade4_RGB.jpg

Santa Fe High School graduates drive along Yucca Street on Wednesday during a parade as they are cheered on by friends and family. 
selects76.jpg

Alexandra Prada looks out at her fellow Class of 2020 graduates during their graduation parade. 
Parade1_RGB.jpg

The family of Santa Fe High graduate Katia Chavez cheers on graduates Wednesday as they drive by in a parade along Yucca Street. 
selects72.jpg

Courtney Brookover, left, and Avrie Daeschel stand with friends in the parking lot at Ragle Park before a student-organized Santa Fe High School graduation parade on Wednesday, May 20. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Parade2_RGB.jpg

Children stick their heads out of the window of a van Wednesday while watching Santa Fe High graduates pass by along Yucca Street during a parade. 
Parade3_RGB.jpg

Friends and family of Santa Fe High graduates line up along Yucca Street on Wednesday as graduates drive by during a parade. 
selects82.jpg

Alyssa Baca holds her young friend, 6-year-old Emberlynn Archuleta, who plays with her tassel while her twin brother Eric sits on the back of their dad's 1929 Ford Roadster. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Parade5_RGB.jpg

Santa Fe High School graduates drive along Yucca Street on Wednesday during a parade as they are cheered on by friends and family. 
selects75.jpg

Santa Fe High School graduates Devina Gonzales, left, and Savannah Sisneros perch on the back of a convertible before the start of a student-led graduation parade on Wednesday. 
selects77.jpg

Larissa Sanchez, foreground, and Monique Chavez laugh together as cars line up for the Santa Fe High School graduate parade Wednesday. 
selects79.jpg

Family members held posters and cheered for graduate Zachary Lopez during the Santa Fe High School graduation parade. 

