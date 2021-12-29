The radio show Pet Chat will discuss New Year's resolutions and will broadcast from Santa Fe Cats.
The show airs at 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM and streams on SantaFe.com.
For comments or questions, email PetChat@SantaFe.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.