Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi discusses the most intense time of year in the animal welfare world, kitten and puppy season. Most animal shelters receive a majority of babies in the spring and summer, which means supplies and fosters are desperately needed.
Sara Fitzpatrick of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s New Hope program talks about the importance of the foster program and how it can mean the difference between life and death for neonatal kittens. Plus, longtime foster mom Christine Dugan discusses her experiences and gives firsthand expertise on caring for vulnerable animals.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Santa Fe animal shelter holds mobile events
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Santa Fe Rock Climbing, 3008 Cielo Court, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the adoption teams.
Adoptable animals of all ages will be available at each event.
For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter waives fees for veterans
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and Modelo Especial “Salutes Your Service” program helps veterans seeking a pet.
Through March. 10 veterans will receive fee-waived adoptions on any animal and a dog or cat starter kit, which includes a pet ID tag, toys and food bowls.
The shelter offers all veterans 50 percent off adoptions throughout the year.
To participate, people will have to show a valid military ID or DD214. Visit the shelter for more information.
