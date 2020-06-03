Shelter's resale stores reopen with one in new spot
The Santa Fe animal shelter's The Cat South and The Cat resale stores have reopened after being closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cat, which used to be called The Cat North, is at 3546 Zafarano Drive between Albertsons and Target. The new location offers more space.
The Cat will feature a boutique-style atmosphere with over 6,000 square feet of items, including clothes, housewares and jewelry. The Cat South, 2570 Camino Entrada, will carry most of the furniture, rugs, artwork, an extensive animal-related section and Zona's Book Nook.
Both locations are accepting donations of gently used items, and home pickup is also available. One-hundred percent of proceeds benefits homeless animals in New Mexico.
Horse Shelter's Resale Store reopens
The Horse Shelter's Resale Store, 21 W. San Mateo Road, has reopened after being closed for the coronavirus pandemic. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Items for sale include apparel, art, furniture, housewares and horse tack. The store is accepting donations of gently used items during business hours. Call 505-954-1375 or visit store@thehorseshelter.org.
Helping animals through Father's Day donations
Española Humane is raising funds through donations for Father's Day.
Items benefit the lives of animals in the community. Gift can support foster care for orphaned newborn puppies and kittens, emergency surgery for an animal in distress and assist in socializing an animal for successful adoptions.
To view the catalog, visit espanolahumane.org/catalog.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.