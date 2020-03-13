ALBUQUERQUE — It snowed in Pecos on Friday afternoon, just like clockwork.
The inevitable happened in the Class 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament. The No. 1 Pecos Panthers, winners of three straight state titles, advanced to their fourth straight championship game after beating Newcomb 80-47 in a semifinal in The Pit. Meanwhile, the No. 2 Magdalena Steers rolled to a 71-39 win over No. 6 Jal to finally set up the dream small-school matchup the state has been dying to watch.
It's a battle between the blue-trophy churning machine in the Panthers (29-1) against the undefeated Steers (30-0). But Mother Nature (2-0) hasn't lost when it comes to ruining anticipation.
So it was another inevitable she emerged on Friday, reminding both teams who's really in charge. The teams were supposed to play on Jan. 15, but snow prevented it from happening. The rescheduled battle on Feb. 11 met the same fate.
When he learned of the weather conditions back in Pecos while his team stayed at a hotel in a wet, windy Albuquerque, Pecos head coach Ira Harge Jr. laughed heartily.
Because, of course.
There is an excellent chance weather won't halt this opportunity, but beware.
"[Prepare for] Snow, rain, ice, everything," Harge said.
Oh, and a rip-roarin' good game between the two best small-school teams in the state. Pecos, as it has throughout the season, demonstrated its greatness with its unrelenting pressure. Newcomb, which lost to Pecos for the 2A title last March, struggled to take care of the ball against the Panthers' press and found manufacturing good, clean looks difficult against Pecos' zone defense.
Pecos held the Skyhawks to 18-for-48 shooting from the field overall and forced 26 turnovers, including 16 steals. It was quintessential Panthers basketball.
"We do that every day, every practice, the games," Harge said. "It's something we pride ourselves in."
It was pride Harge appealed to after an uneven first quarter that saw Newcomb stay within 16-10 despite giving up the first eight points of the game.
"You guys need to play like it's your last game, because it really could be," Harge told them in the huddle prior to the second quarter.
And the Panthers played like it. The Skyhawks didn't score for their first eight possessions, turning the ball over on half of them. Pecos went on an 11-0 run to make the score 27-10 on Xavier Padilla's transition layup with 4:55 left in the half.
After Torell Tracy scored off the glass layup for Newcomb's first points of the quarter, Pecos reeled off the next seven points, capped by Padilla's putback for 34-12 with 1:37 left in the half.
Panthers senior guard Anthony Armijo said the message was heard, but not necessarily needed.
"I wouldn't saw we needed it," Armijo said. "We always come out and play our hardest, especially this time. No game is guaranteed. If you don't win one, you don't get the next. We always come out with that mentality."
As usual, the Panthers' inside tandem of Padilla and Ismael Villegas dominated the paint. Villegas scored 15 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 23 to go with eight rebounds. Meanwhile Padilla had 15 points and was a rebound away from a double-double.
The added element of strong perimeter shooting in the second half, as the Panthers went 6-for-13 from 3-point range. Armijo was 3-for-5 from the perimeter and hit four in the game as he scored 18 points.
More of that will be needed if Pecos is to hoist its fourth straight state title. In fact, Armijo and Padilla have yet to lose when the stakes were at their highest. With a win, they can finish their careers perfect in a state championship atmosphere.
In the process, the Panthers will tie Hobbs for the third-longest state title streak in state history at four. Armijo said the routine is not old to him.
"This feeling never gets old," Armijo said. "It's a great feeling — a once in a lifetime opportunity. It's pretty good."
Just remember, Mother Nature is still undefeated, too.
