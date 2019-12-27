Boys basketball
Stu Clark Tournament
Semifinal
Pecos 67, West Las Vegas 25
What happened: The Panthers had a challenge — for a quarter. The Dons were within 14-10 after the opening 8 minutes before Pecos outscored the co-host of the tournament 36-6 over the next two quarters to settle the affair. West Las Vegas only managed an Estevan Gonzales bucket in the third quarter to save the team from going scoreless. Pecos nabbed 24 steals and had 15 deflections on the defensive end.
Standouts: Xavier Padilla had 22 points to lead the Panthers, while Ismael Villegas scored nine of his 11 points in the second half. John Balizan had nine points to pace the Dons' attack.
What's next: Pecos (8-1) plays Bernalillo for the Stu Clark Tournament title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. West Las Vegas (3-5) takes on city rival Las Vegas Robertson for third place at 6 p.m.
