Fee-waived adoptions at Subaru of Santa Fe

October is Subaru Loves Pets Month, and Subaru of Santa Fe is partnering with the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to promote adoptions, with a mega event at the dealership from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct 21-22. Animals of all ages will be on-site, and all adult dogs and cats will be fee-waived, with puppies and kittens at just $25 to adopt. 

Subaru places a special emphasis on the “underdogs,” which are animals that have special needs, by encouraging people to adopt them first. Murad Kirdar, the shelter spokesperson, added that underdogs include those animals that have been at the shelter longer than three months, which is almost half the shelter residents. 

