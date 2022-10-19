October is Subaru Loves Pets Month, and Subaru of Santa Fe is partnering with the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to promote adoptions, with a mega event at the dealership from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct 21-22. Animals of all ages will be on-site, and all adult dogs and cats will be fee-waived, with puppies and kittens at just $25 to adopt.
Subaru places a special emphasis on the “underdogs,” which are animals that have special needs, by encouraging people to adopt them first. Murad Kirdar, the shelter spokesperson, added that underdogs include those animals that have been at the shelter longer than three months, which is almost half the shelter residents.
The month of October culminates in Subaru’s annual National Make a Dog’s Day Fest, taking place at Subaru of Santa Fe, 7511 Cerrillos Road, with free giveaways, games, candy and more. The Santa Fe shelter currently has 225 animals in its care, with 164 of those being dogs.
The fee-waived event with $25 puppies and kittens will only be available at Subaru of Santa Fe on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Petco hosts Española Humane pet adoptions
Reduced adoption fees on puppies, kittens and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event Saturday, Oct. 22, at Santa Fe Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road.
The pet adoption event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and all pets are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and ready for loving families. All foster kittens and puppies will be available for the adoption fee of only $25, and all adult pets are fee-waived.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Santa Fe shelter event and pet blessing Sunday
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1200 Old Pecos Trail, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday for a special mobile adoption event. In addition to adoptable animals of all ages at the event, the church will have a special blessing of animals. The traditional Blessing of the Animals is generally held as close as possible in October to the feast day that commemorates the life of the 12th century Catholic friar, and celebrates nature and the animal kingdom it supports. St John’s will also have a pumpkin patch, a musical presentation and a bounce house Sunday.
Zombie fundraiser set for Railyard Park
Street Homeless Animal Project is launching its first annual Zombie Run Santa Fe from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 23, at Santa Fe Railyard Park.
For this spooky celebration, all runners, walkers and attendees should be ready to run for their lives — events include a 3K walk/run at 9 a.m., Kids K walk/run at 9:30 a.m. and Monster Dawg Zombie Walk (with costumed pets) at 10:15 a.m. All guests (and ghouls and ghosts) attending are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween attire or as a member of the undead. There will also be face painting, henna tattoos, tarot readings, surprise performances, and attendees can visit the Horror Lounge and Zombie Graveyard (if you dare). Free snacks and drinks will be available.
Homeless Santa Feans Talk on Pet Chat
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, two homeless Santa Feans talk about caring for their companion pets as they face a difficult situation. Hear their story and why having a pet is the one thing that gives them the courage to face each day. Karen Cain from the Street Homeless Animal Project joins the hosts.
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi airs 9 a.m. every Saturday and 3 p.m. Sundays on local radio KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.