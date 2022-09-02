COSAS: poster

The left arm extends in an inviting fashion, while the right bends threateningly.

The not-subtle message: Bring it on.

Santa Fe artist Jim Cruz wanted that provocative directive to resonate as he created the design for The Matrix-themed T-shirts that will sell on Friday, Sept. 2, at the annual burning of Zozobra. He chose the 1999 mind-bending sci-fi film to match the festival’s theme this year — the 1990s. His image, selected via a juried competition, was chosen in the adult T-shirt category; the other categories were adult poster, youth T-shirt, and youth poster.

Popular in the Community