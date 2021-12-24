Writing contest: Youth Poetry

Sasha Smucker

FIRST PLACE

Anti Ode To Blue Cheese by Sasha Smucker, age 13, Santa Fe

You are a

Messenger

Of death.

Your rotting stench

Of corpses

Enters my nose,

Making my cells

Wither and die.

Your moldy

Exterior stares up

At me like the eyes of

A wretched beast

Sent from

Lucifer himself.

The beast

Leaps into

My mouth,

Shrieking like

A bottle of souls

With a leaky cork.

It lands on

My innocent

Tongue, claws bared.

My tastebuds

Disintegrate and

Turn to dust in

My mouth and

I fear that

Never again

Shall I taste

The cool

Comfort of a

Popsicle on

A hot

Summer

Day, or the

Delicate kiss

Of a newfallen

Snowflake on

My tongue,

For this heinous

Creature of

Satan has

Sucked the life

Out of the world,

Sucked it into

Its moldy layers

Of hate and revenge,

Leaving the Earth

A pile of rubble

And broken spirits.

Maybe next time,

I’ll make

My sandwich

With cheddar.

Helena Merlino

SECOND PLACE

To Whom It May Concern by Helena Merlino, age 15, Santa Fe

To Whom It May Concern,

I am eternally jealous of you,

Best friend with bright eyes.

Blurry image of that face you hate,

But must learn to love.

I am in ruins beside you.

But wait …

Do not try to help me.

Do not make it harder for me to hate you.

Let me sit here, shattering.

Implode. Exhale.

Best friend, I am all alone here.

Your blurry face in the mirror hates me as much as I hate it.

Your Reflection does not keep me company anymore.

We are the same, you and I.

“Your ruins are ugly.”

I could never learn to love you.

Goodbye best friend. Stay jealous.

Sincerely,

________

Christopher Tenorio

THIRD PLACE 

Ephemeral Rain by Christopher Tenorio, age 14, Santo Domingo Pueblo

Virga,

ravishing virgin, still untouched.

her beauty gleams, but doesn’t nourish.

Virga,

emits a chill waft of gentle wind

sunbeams cloaked

as the overcast takes its final form.

Virga

pure mistress, falling down her devious path

her noiseless cry awaits the rugged footing

as the grime prepares to be submerged.

Temptress

they call her,

as she turns and disappears

as if she was never there.

