Writing contest: Youth Poetry

FIRST PLACE
Anti Ode To Blue Cheese by Sasha Smucker, age 13, Santa Fe
You are a
Messenger
Of death.
Your rotting stench
Of corpses
Enters my nose,
Making my cells
Wither and die.
Your moldy
Exterior stares up
At me like the eyes of
A wretched beast
Sent from
Lucifer himself.
The beast
Leaps into
My mouth,
Shrieking like
A bottle of souls
With a leaky cork.
It lands on
My innocent
Tongue, claws bared.
My tastebuds
Disintegrate and
Turn to dust in
My mouth and
I fear that
Never again
Shall I taste
The cool
Comfort of a
Popsicle on
A hot
Summer
Day, or the
Delicate kiss
Of a newfallen
Snowflake on
My tongue,
For this heinous
Creature of
Satan has
Sucked the life
Out of the world,
Sucked it into
Its moldy layers
Of hate and revenge,
Leaving the Earth
A pile of rubble
And broken spirits.
Maybe next time,
I’ll make
My sandwich
With cheddar.
SECOND PLACE
To Whom It May Concern by Helena Merlino, age 15, Santa Fe
To Whom It May Concern,
I am eternally jealous of you,
Best friend with bright eyes.
Blurry image of that face you hate,
But must learn to love.
I am in ruins beside you.
But wait …
Do not try to help me.
Do not make it harder for me to hate you.
Let me sit here, shattering.
Implode. Exhale.
Best friend, I am all alone here.
Your blurry face in the mirror hates me as much as I hate it.
Your Reflection does not keep me company anymore.
We are the same, you and I.
“Your ruins are ugly.”
I could never learn to love you.
Goodbye best friend. Stay jealous.
Sincerely,
________
THIRD PLACE
Ephemeral Rain by Christopher Tenorio, age 14, Santo Domingo Pueblo
Virga,
ravishing virgin, still untouched.
her beauty gleams, but doesn’t nourish.
Virga,
emits a chill waft of gentle wind
sunbeams cloaked
as the overcast takes its final form.
Virga
pure mistress, falling down her devious path
her noiseless cry awaits the rugged footing
as the grime prepares to be submerged.
Temptress
they call her,
as she turns and disappears
as if she was never there.
