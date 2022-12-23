First Place
Bravery
Juliette Grace May Anderson, 12, Santa Fe
Sometimes I get scared — more scared than other people would be in the same moment. When I am afraid to do something, I often turn around like a baby bird too scared to fly. But in those moments, something makes me able to be brave: bravery itself.
Being scared is like a game of hide and seek with a lot of hiding. Luckily, I have the perfect hiding spot: bravery. I use bravery like an animal uses camouflage. I hide in plain sight with my coat of bravery wrapped tightly around me. Bravery whispers comforting things in my ear until fear is nothing but sugar disappearing in a pot of boiling water. Sometimes bravery is a little harder to find, as if it is a tiny pebble inside a pocket full of rocks. But once I reach into my pocket and find it, I can do anything.
Once my fifth-grade class went on a field trip to Glorieta. I was sitting on a bench with my classmates, waiting to go on a zipline that was so high up we needed to go to the top of a building to get on. As we listened to someone explain how it worked, I thought, I will never be able to do this! I am going to try, but I know I will decide not to do it at the last minute. I would be way too scared if I actually went on it.
The people who wanted to go right away split up into groups of three and the rest of us who weren’t quite ready went to the end of the zipline to watch our friends. I thought that seeing people go before I did would make me feel less scared. Every time a group would get to the end of the zipline, I asked one of my friends, “Was it scary?” Every time, I got a similar response: “No, not really.” I decided I was ready to go.
I pulled some bravery out of my pocket and went on the zipline. The zipline was so fun. I smiled as I soared by bushy trees, feeling like I could touch the treetops. I felt like I was flying!
Afterwards, I wished it had never ended. I felt so brave, I could do anything. I realized that I didn’t have to let fear stop me from having fun. I put the bravery back into my pocket, where I knew I would find it for my next adventure.
Long before the zipline ride at Glorieta, I discovered from another zipline experience that the scarier the moment is, the braver I can be. When I was six years old, I went to a party. There was a zipline in the backyard. My dad asked me if I wanted to go on it. I said yes, so my dad took me over. While it was flying toward me for me to get on, it hit me really hard in the head. My dad immediately carried me away. I remember thinking, Is my head bleeding? Probably not.
As I entered the house, I put my hand up to my head to see if there was blood. When I took my hand down, I realized it was completely covered in blood. I was shocked. What is going to happen? I thought. I watched as people started handing my parents towels. My parents whisked me into
the car.
“Where are we going?” I asked.
“Urgent care,” my parents replied.
Oh no! I thought. I was terrified. This was probably the scariest thing that had happened to me, but I tried to stay as calm as I possibly could. I took a deep breath, pulled some bravery out of my pocket, and realized everything would be okay.
When I got to urgent care, the doctor said that I would need stitches.
“Stitches!” I exclaimed.
“We will give you a shot, which will hurt a lot, but it will make the stitches hurt less,” she said. “But the shot will hurt.”
“Okay,” I replied, pulling more bravery out of my pocket. I knew I would need it.
I lay down and the doctor gave me the numbing shot. It stung so much that it filled my head with pain. But I had bravery wrapped around me like a blanket blocking out the fear. Finally, it was time for the stitches. There was an occasional sting but it was okay because of bravery. I don’t think I have ever used that much bravery.
When it was all over, the bravery went back into my pocket. I didn’t need it anymore. I learned that I was brave enough to handle even the scariest moments.
Bravery has also made me more adventurous. On a second-grade field trip to Tent Rocks, it was so windy that my friends and I were blowing around like kites. Occasionally, a huge gust of wind would come and I would run to my mom for safety, hug her, and cover my eyes so the sand wouldn’t get in.
Finally, we decided to turn around. I was worried about the hike down. If the wind got worse, it wouldn’t be good. But I pulled some bravery out of my pocket and it quickly surrounded me like a fleece. I took a deep breath and started down the trail.
When we got back to the car, I realized that I just had a big adventure. I had been brave, and I was happy. I put the bravery back into my pocket, excited for my next opportunity to use it.
I don’t always know how I am going to use my bravery. So I keep it in my pocket and let it change into whatever I need it to be. It is always there, waiting for me to reach in and grab it when I need it most. And that is what allows me, eventually, to open my wings and fly. ◀