First Place
The Forest Of Forever
Juliette Grace May Anderson, 12, Santa Fe
Deep in the forest with the old redwood trees lived a community called The Forest Of Forever. And in the community lived a 12-year-old girl named Sarah.
Every day, Sarah would walk out of her house with a big smile to mask the sadness that would otherwise explode as tears and to hide the boredom that would otherwise seep through to her face. Her feet would slow as she smiled and waved at the birds who sat in a nearby tree. Next, she would continue to hike on the path to her school, a small building in the middle of four big, identical trees. As Sarah approached her school, she would stop and smile at the trees and then proceed inside. She would walk into her classroom and sit down at her desk, which was identical to the desks of all the other students.
During her math lesson, which was always first, her teacher would explain how to add, and then subtract. During her English lesson, which always came next, her teacher would explain how to write a short story. By now, Sarah thought this was all very boring, as she had been going to school and learning these lessons since she was a baby.
At the end of the school day, Sarah would walk out and retrace her steps home. She would stop and wave goodbye to the trees. As she approached her front door, she smiled at the birds and then entered.
Every evening, Sarah would sit down with her parents at the dinner table. She always ate one slice of pizza. Her parents would tell her that their days were uneventful and Sarah would say the same. Then she would go to bed.
This is what Sarah would have to do every day of her life. She would do it forever. And so would everyone else in The Forest Of Forever. They would continue their daily routine forever. Those were the rules. And the rules must be followed, just like anywhere else.
In The Forest Of Forever, if someone did not follow the rules, they would have to add in a daily punishment to their routine. A daily punishment consisted of going to the Punishment Tree in the center of the town every afternoon. A professional punisher would come and chastise them for breaking their routine. The chastising would last for two hours. By the time they got home, their dinner would be cold.
But one day, just as Sarah was about to leave school, she saw something fall on the floor. She quickly bent down to pick it up and noticed that it was a map. Sarah had never seen a real map before. They were not part of her daily lessons and no one carried maps because they knew where everything was. She quickly snuck it into her backpack and walked home just as she always did. But that night, when Sarah was supposed to be asleep, she unzipped her backpack and looked at the map. On the map she saw a city called The City Of Variety, just east of The Forest Of Forever. Sarah smiled, and then quickly, before her parents could see that it was still on, turned off her light.
The next morning went just as it normally did, with all the same lessons. But when school ended, instead of going west to her house, she turned east and began the journey to The City Of Variety. The journey was long and tiring, with many steep hills. Sarah was worried she would be caught and have to face punishment, or even worse, get lost in the woods forever. But just as Sarah was beginning to lose hope, she caught sight of some bright, colorful lights, and saw lots of tall, shiny buildings. She heard talking and laughter, which resembled pure joy. She smiled and bolted toward the lights and sounds.
She walked through the gates of The City Of Variety just as the sun disappeared behind the horizon. As luck would have it, she had just enough money to pay for a hotel room for the next few nights. She wrote a letter to her parents telling them that there was a world outside of The Forest Of Forever where variety was celebrated. She put it in an envelope and addressed it to her parents. She mailed it the next morning and then waited. Two days later, her parents arrived, followed by many community members and her bird friends.
That night, Sarah and her parents ate at a restaurant for the very first time. They hadn’t been able to decide what to order so they ordered one of everything on the menu and thought it was all delicious. While they ate, they discussed how different The City Of Variety was and how happy they were to be away from The Forest Of Forever.
“This place is so special,” her mother noted, taking in everything around them in the restaurant.
“I never knew there could be so much variety,” her father added incredulously.
“Well, I did,” Sarah explained. “I didn’t think everywhere could have such dreadful rules!”
“I am very glad you figured this out!” Sarah’s mom exclaimed, smiling and hugging Sarah.
Soon, everyone in The Forest Of Forever had heard about The City Of Variety. In fact, only a month later, there was nobody left in The Forest Of Forever. Even the punishers got so tired of having no one to punish that they fell into a deep sleep. All the birds flew east to The City Of Variety, where their songs could now be heard outside the windows of Sarah’s new house. At Sarah’s new school, she learned something different every day.
Sarah never ate another slice of pizza again. And in her opinion, she was better off that way. ◀
Second Place
Breath
Chloe Stengel, 13, Santa Fe
August 15, 2006, Day 176 4:29 pm
My gas mask is starting to get foggy. I’m having a hard time seeing. It’s day 176 since the outbreak started. Mom is still really sick and dad left a month ago. Theo is still giving me a headache. I have to go get another air filter for the house and mom’s medication. I’m so tired
August 20, 2006, Day 180 9:31 p.m
Mom passed yesterday. I have been thinking about nothing but her last words “it’s going to be ok.” They are playing over and over again in my head. Theo hasn’t said anything since yesterday, he’s scaring me. I wonder if dad knows yet? There is so much pressure on me. I’m so stressed. But for some reason I feel mom is still here. I think I’m gonna call Alice, but she doesn’t know yet even though I tell her everything. I think I’m gonna ask her if i can spend a couple days with her family cuz I need a break. Not to sound selfish but all I do is care about everyone else and not myself. Mom always said I was the least self centered person she knew and she also said I needed to relax. I miss mom so much. I just need a big hug from her right now. :( Ok I need to go make dinner right now I’ll write later
August 27, 2006, Day 181 11:05 am
Just called Alice and she said I could spend whatever time I need at her house. I am about to help Theo pack. He is still not talking which is worrying me but hopefully once he sees Alice’s dogs (Barnebey & Mable) he will be full of words. Theo needs a new gas mask. So I think we are going to stop by Nico’s Dad’s army shed. Nico always lets me borrow his stuff. Anyway, Theo and I are going to go to Nico’s now.
August 27, 2006, Day 181 4:19 pm
Nico has been fine and his dad has been acting like he knew the air pollution apocalypse was coming but he was also in the army. He’s a vet. Alice and I have been talking about mom and family stuff for hours. Her brother is doing really well and parents are fine. I told her about Theo and how dad left. I haven’t shed a tear since mom passed and the minute Alice and I went up to her room to get me settled I fell to the ground in tears. It felt good to cry. I haven’t eaten anything today but hot cheetos and a burrito. I’m hungry. Alice and I are making our infamous pasta dish tonight. I’m excited :). Anyways, I need to go and help make dinner bye.
August 22, 2006, Day 182 10:08 am
I just woke up out of breath and in a panic cuz of the dreammare (a dream that turns into a nightmare). Mom and I were in a field and it took place before the air pollution pandemic. She and I were playing tag and she was wearing her white sun dress. She was smiling and reaching her hand out to me and I grabbed it and she tripped on a stick she fell to her knees and then her smile changed to a frown for a millisecond and then she started laughing and I started to laugh we fell to the ground and then she sighed [and] looked at me. Her smile turned to a frown again. and [she] said “it will end soon. It will end soon. It will end soon.” And [she] grabbed my shoulders and shook me violently. The sky turned red. Then I woke up.
August 24, 2006, Day 184 3:01 am
Three words: I CAN’T SLEEP!!!!!!
August 26, 2006, Day 186 4:37 pm
Not only a I sleep deprived, Theo is sick with the flue. And Alice has to get an air filter for her house so I’m going with her to get medicine for Theo. The air pollution is even worse. You can see it. It is like a muddy green. I made Alice make a stop at my house so I could grab some things. The air is still pristine in the house. I grabbed some clothes and Theo’s stuffies. Anyways I’m gonna go grab a snack and watch “Young Sheldon” bye.
August 30, 2006, Day 189 6:27 pm
Turns out Theo caught a virus. Not like a sneeze-and-throw-up-virus, a stay-in-isolation-for-two-weeks-with-a-mask-on kind of virus. The one good thing that came out of this is that Theo has decided to speak again. But on the bad side when Alice and I went to grab some stuff we saw these deformed humans and they weren’t wearing masks. They acted like zombies and were making moaning noises. Alice and I have decided to do research on them so we are going out later tonight. ◀
Third Place
Dear Qualm
Zeke McMillan, 13, Santa Fe
Within the blue tinted fields and green peaks of the land sits the qualm. A shadowed and thin humanoid figure curled within the grass. Its flesh is like a barrier to light, shielding the hues from sticking to its limbs. Its features are undefined and flowing freely of its structure. It picks itself up from its moment of gazing upon the sky. Its movement as it stumbles to its next destination is strange as its legs and arms morph into clawed sticks that tear the dirt and leave its mark on the world. It pulls itself to a cave opening within the face of a blue meadowy mountain. Its cave is lit with a dim lantern hanging from a stalactite. Along the edges are old filing cabinets and shoe boxes filled with the trinkets of life. The qualm lowers itself into a corner and snuggles beneath the fur of some long deceased creature. As the stars rise outside the thing falls into a comfortable sleep.
Dear Qualm,
What I am afraid of:
-Heights
-Loud noise
-Not being able to think
-The fact that nothing lasts forever
-The Unknown
Sincerely,
Zeke
The qualm wakes up to the smell of rain gently watering the swaying grass in front of its home. It places a rain cap on what could be assumed to be its head and walks outside. The footprints from its day before are suddenly washed away, unidentifiable from the surrounding mud. Then it notices the beauty of a glowing rainbow above the land. The natural monument shadows the qualm’s presence. It becomes just a mere background noise masked by joy. After the qualm takes a long second to gaze at the string of colors it folds into itself and runs under the safety of its cave. It shakes, and trembles, and screeches from the sheer hatred of its counterpart. But, it can’t be heard.
Dear Qualm,
I saw a rainbow today, and it made me think of you. Would you be afraid of something that’s so pretty? That makes me feel a lot better about you being there.
Sincerely,
Zeke
The blue tinted fields settle from the day before, and relax to a plain of glistening grass. It finally is calm again. The qualm prances out its doorway and crawls through the grass making itself known to the world. Within its domain it takes as long as it wants to view the spectacle of its environment; it doesn’t seem to care for time yet lets the clocks move along in its footsteps. The qualm eventually settles from its joy and watches the sky set over the hills in a haze of blinding pink clouds and orange skies. The qualm slowly drifts from consciousness in its freshly rained upon land.
Dear Qualm,
I heard you louder than ever earlier today. It was when my brain went off on a tangent about what if I could slow down time. It’s such a silly and abstract idea to think about, But it made me scared. Not the idea of slowing time but the idea that I can’t. I hear the expression “don’t grow up too fast” a lot and it makes me not want to “grow up” at all. I spend my time thinking about how terrified I am of my future. Anyway, I’m sorry this letter rambled on more than usual. See you soon.
Sincerely,
Zeke