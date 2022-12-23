Writing contest: Adult Poetry Dec 23, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aaron Rudolph, 47, Las Vegas, N.M. First PlaceI Have Difficulty Saying WorldAaron Rudolph, 47, Las Vegas, N.M.Dear friends, it wounds me in my veinsto declare to the world that my tongue and mouthstruggle with the word. They get twistedand mushy; they melt into gooeysludge every time I attempt it. World. This planetis not large enough to hide my long facepushing out this word like curdled milk.Blame me and not my stiff lips or lackof speech therapy or the Spanish spokenby my ancestors that has oozed into my ownunderstanding of how sounds turn into expression.What maniacal daredevil placed a “w” and “r”so closely together that they’re practically siblings?They should be distant cousinswho send cards for birthdays from oppositeends of the globe. World. Mundo. This placewhere we live in wonder, uttering our liveswith every single sound our voices can deliver. Eleanor Channell, 61, Galisteo Second PlaceAdopted OutEleanor Channell, 61, GalisteoWithout a mind for signs or omens,angels merely gesture to me.They do not speak. They do not sing.Simple nods, vague smiles,brief sighs.Emptied out, my mother becomes a husk.I am her cornhusk doll without a face.She pretends we are strangers:born, unborn,yet here.The Home for Unwed Mothersoffers clean slates for those enclosedwithin their walls. On these slatesthey’ve written surrenderand gone to a good home,the language of sin taught,the art of secrecy mastered.She looks away, my mother.Maybe she hears an angelhumming lullabies. Maybeshe sees an angel who mouths my name. Third PlaceWinter WalkBeate Sigriddaughter, 70, Silver CityWhatever happens otherwise, the narrow trailremains in patient celebration. Frost sparkles.White breath. She feels like a fragile bridgebetween incongruous realities that could collapseany moment from sorrow over wars and politics.How beautiful the certainty of ravens that remainin all their winter elegance. Two synchronizetheir flight, an arc of consolation. In the distancea determined caw repeats whatever truth it holdson this trail of longing for delight beyond the goldcages of confusion. She loves this reality best,even as she cannot avoid the other for long.She keeps walking. Wings whir overhead. Thensilence. Snow drifts like letters from paradise. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement Most popular from Pasatiempo Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days Articles ArticlesCracking open 'The Nutcracker's' dark Russian pastLocals will shine alongside NYC starsA norteño 'Nutcracker'Bach home for the holidaysStar Codes: Dec 16-22Art and Culture BriefsDebut an exploration of identity'Eo': A donkey's tragic tale, rapturously toldBenefit for blaze victims