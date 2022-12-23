FIRST PLACE
The Color of Blood
Michael Reid, 69, Santa Fe
“Don’t tell anyone you know me.”
Those were the last words Aunt Hazel spoke to a member of the family, as she lay with leukemia in a New York City hospital. At the time, my mother was a phlebotomist at Sloan Kettering. Every morning, after getting her list of assigned patients, she drew and analyzed their blood. Sometimes, her list contained names she had come to know during previous hospitalizations. Most often, they were strangers, ill, and soon deceased.
One morning a name appeared with which she was quite familiar. “Hazel Reid.” She said, seeing the name startled her. She stared at the list and read it several times in disbelief. My father had an aunt named Hazel — one of his light-skinned relatives who, like my parents, immigrated from Jamaica, but with whom only my father could have contact. Aunt Hazel was passing as White.
Her name came up often in our Brooklyn household. Aunt Hazel was a source of both mystery and disquiet. From my room, I remember hearing my mother shout — “What do you mean we can’t go inside her apartment?” “Does she think her skin makes her better than me and the kids?” I hated the sound of her erasure, as if striking an unyielding wall, demanding to be seen. I shared her longing. It resided in me as well. My father remained silent, defiantly protecting his colonial pedigree. Unexplained and unchanging, his disregard rendered in me deep sadness and feelings of inferiority. We were connected by blood but separated by the color of our skin. His relatives imposed geographic and emotional distance from us. He had married a brown-skinned woman who bore children with whom he seemed permanently stuck and perpetually disappointed. Unlike him, Hazel, and most of his family, my mother, brothers, and I were unmistakably Black.
Hazel and her sister travelled to America in 1945. When they boarded the vessel in Port Antonio, the registrar took a hasty look at them and considered one Black and the other White. Although carrying the same last name and traveling to the same destination, this error of perception created entirely different futures. Hazel would be able to reap the benefits of housing, employment, and social status. Her sister would not. And so, they decided to remain separate and unequal; agreeing to live as strangers for the rest of their lives.
Not yet knowing if the assigned patient was in fact Aunt Hazel, my mother stood outside the hospital room and waited for physicians to complete their examination. How could she be certain? Mother had only seen Hazel once from a distance, while waiting in the car for my father to return. She had gone with him to Manhattan, bringing Hazel letters and packages from Jamaica which could never be mailed to her apartment. Fearing the landlord might see the return address and wonder why they came from Jamaica and not England — the country Hazel claimed was her home. For a moment, my mother saw Hazel step outside. But, except for having a light complexion, it was too far and too brief for her to see details of Hazel’s face.
After doctors exited her hospital room, the patient remained on her back with eyes closed. Mother said she went in and checked the medical chart beside the bed. It read, “Hazel Reid, female, White, British, Leukemia.” I can only imagine how my mother felt about possibly being so close to the woman who had rejected us, choosing a life severed from her family and culture, choosing to live in the exiled privilege of a lie. For me, Hazel came to symbolize a sort of freedom, power and the intangible chasm that kept my father a stranger. She represented a connection to him that I would never have.
My mother thought the patient seemed no taller than herself at 5 feet. Laying there, the patient was powerless, thin, pale, wrinkles at the corners of her eyes and parted etiolated lips. Her hair straight, auburn, gray at the roots and combed back. Mother described her as if she were a corpse. Nails manicured but unpainted. With blue veins visible through translucent skin, her hands were placed on the sheets, displaying no sign of physical labor.
Out of an eerie stillness, the patient opened her eyes, exposing the last piece of evidence confirming identity. Her eyes were emerald green. They were my father’s eyes. Unmistakable to Mother, piercing and intimate. There was no doubt. This was Aunt Hazel. Years later, with genealogical research, I discovered the origin of those eyes. They led to a Scottish plantation owner in Jamaica, and his coffle of slaves. Still yielding power and influence after several generations and many miles, his eyes were now staring back through time and space. DNA forever carved into our family tree.
Steeling herself, my mother asked, “Are you Hazel Reid?” “Yes, I am” the patient replied. “I’m Daphne,” my mother said, “Rupert’s wife, from Jamaica.“ Hazel’s eyes widened, displaying terror and panic. She turned her head from side to side, as if to make sure no one was witness to the interaction, nor could hear what she was about to say. Gripping the guard rails, she pulled herself up, and with a clear, stern Jamaican accent pleaded, “Don’t tell anyone you know me.”
My mother stood silently, trapped by Hazel’s eyes glaring at her with laser-like focus. Through lips now grimaced, exposing teeth, as if her life depended on it, Hazel snarled: “Don’t tell anyone you know me.” Hazel’s stale hot breath filled the space between them. Her voice fell into a deep register. The sound forced, guttural, and soon unrecognizable as her own. It became a sort of growl as she issued her demand for a final time, before collapsing backward, gasping for air, exhausted.
Stepping away from the bed, mother picked up her equipment, returned to the lab and exchanged the day’s assignments with a co-worker. A few weeks later, we learned that Aunt Hazel was dead. ◀
SECOND PLACE
We Only Got Go!
Pamela Christie, 76, Mineral Hill
Yum. Solitary in my country cabin. Dinner at the round, black kitchen table that used to be Mom’s. The book I’m reading held open by the weight of the salt and pepper shakers. A final swig of the melted-ice drink, then the closing-down ritual. 10 p.m. Dishes stacked in the sink. Lights off and the dog invited onto the foot of my bed.
I go outside in my nightgown to listen to the huge pine trees beside me breathe and rustle in the cooling evening, feel their sweet air rolling over me. I snap the porch lights off, go inside and slide one grateful foot between the sheets and then the other, start to settle in, then SMASH!
A blast of phone. My head’s blown open by my neighbor’s words. I mutter some sort of assent and put those nearly-warmed feet on the cold tile, head in hands, What? WHAT?
I turn on all the lights. The dog lifts his head, annoyed. Real shoes, I tell myself. Solid shoes for running through flames. Am I/ Am I really…?
All my house lights now blazing. 11:00 p.m. Work gloves on, knees on cement, neatly piled firewood thrown into the ancient wheelbarrow and dumped in the open driveway. Garden hose hauled to fill the empty rain catchment tank. It hasn’t rained in months. Drag other hoses and attach them to sprinklers, turn them on full blast.
Tibetan silk fabric and friends’ paintings dropped into my canvas tote. I follow the protocol: Unplug everything. Pull curtains to the floor. Drag couches into middle of the room. Throw food from brand new fridge into cooler. Blink at fridge. Delivered this afternoon. Mine for five hours now. Run bags to car, sling more wood into wheelbarrow, water tank’s now filled. Throw old records, tapes, cd’s and mom’s Mexican dish into bag.
I stop. Stand alone, me and my home, up here high on the ridge next to the dark forest, inhaling the cool breeze still coming off the pine trees. But flames on the north ridge swirl like the aurora borealis. Purse? Slap pockets for phone. Sharp commands, dog in car. Check: House doors unlocked, hoses off, lights everywhere left on. Dash for buckets and float them in catchment tank. Maybe someone will try. Maybe? Leaving my house behind me. Precious. So newly extra precious. I stop for quick photos of the flames lighting up Johnson Mesa. Never saw that phone again.
People milling at the gate. My friends, my neighbors. The husband with Alzheimer’s protesting, “What fire?” His gentle wife pushes him into their car. A herd of goats is shoved into the back of Joe’s pickup, babies scramble to align with their mothers. Hugs, fast glances, last looks over shoulders at homes, barns, gardens, shade trees, corrals and the flaming ridge. Our common gate pinned open for firefighter access. Also open to thieves, horses and cattle. We hesitate. An intake of breath. Must we?
Suddenly sirens shriek up the dark highway. Our valley is blasted apart by twenty screaming emergency vehicles, a racing convoy of cops and fire bosses tear past us, between the walls of trees beside the creek. Wake up valley! We slip into that stream of fear, down the night-dark road, now pierced with oncoming lights of fire engines, hot shot crews, hurry, hurry! My flashers are flashing so they see us coming. We’re all crazy. It is past midnight.
Everything’s changed. Air Platforms, scoopers, fixed-wing, hose lays, pumpkins, structure crews, engines, bulldozers, pyrocumulus, column collapse, spot fires, back fires, back onto black, tenders, hard closures, blockades, escorts. Team 1, Team 2, Zoned teams. Operations updates at 9, 12, 6. “Values,” heads on swivels please, diligently, your safety, be patient. National Guard, Livestock Board, Red Cross, Shelters.
Crews on my porch. Bulldozer stripes like new boulevards. Hot spots. Ground fire, crown fires. Winds 30-60 mph every day. Fire speeding across thirteen miles, burning 10,000 acres in one day. Fire perimeter as great as the distance from Pecos to the Hoover Dam. Twisted roof tin, shells of old adobes, area de-energized, re-energized. Polygons, Ready, Set, Go! Go means go. Go means grab your ass and run. In Mineral Hill we only got Go.
Fire shot through the pine woods behind me, fast-rolling ground fire. From a distance, I learn my house is still there. Twenty men worked their tails off and saved it. “Fire’s leapt the creek and is on west side now.” Houses engulfed. It jumps the creek a second time, joins with the east side fire, then makes a second pass behind me, is stopped ten feet from my home. Forty-eight hours later I’m told I’ve been saved again.
Hand lines, slurry drops, (thirty grand each,) retardant-pink forest, black ground. Roots smoking. Bark burned shiny like tar. Stink of wet fireplace everywhere. Dead deer by my fence leaning into oak brush, mid-stride; vulture-picked. Dirt’s charred, fields of charcoal smoldering. Air quality: foul. Medics, ambulances. Haines off the charts. Humidity: lowest ever. Mineral Hill, San Geronimo, San Pablo. Slop over. Chacon, Guadalupita, telephone lines, Bear Mountain cell tower (mine). Electricity off. Pumps stopped. Wells useless.
Calls, calls. Can I help? What can I do? Is it still there? Yours is? Al’s isn’t? Stan’s woodpile? Eight cords of split oak flaming sixty-feet high beside his house. $2500 to do what? Gouge me?
Calendar erased. Summer erased. A valley erased. House not erased, but its landscape is a black terror, mysteriously checkered with green pockets of survival. Dark, sluggish creek now edged by burned snags. The trout? Crawdads? Minnows? And our pestiferous bear? We’re worried about him now.
Two weeks passed. They let us back in. I came, stood in my courtyard, faced the blackened woods and screamed in anger. Yelled my furious, anguished head off, cursing this fire, shaking my fists at the sky. I burst into tears, then went through the still-unlocked door, into my smoky, sooty, gritty, sorrowing, but beloved and still-standing house. ◀
THIRD PLACE
Two Five-Year-Old Boys Witness the End of WWII
Dave Jones, 82, Santa Fe
This story begins with a tricycle. My fifth birthday was approaching in April, 1945 and I wanted one. Because “The War” was on, new metal toys were unavailable. Other kids on my street had hand-me-down tricycles and were able to wiz up and down the sidewalk, while I could only run. Each evening my dad scoured the evening newspaper classified advertisement section for second-hand trikes. One eventually appeared, a phone call was made and my parents, sister and I rode out to a distant farm to inspect it. As we drove down the long gravel driveway to the farmhouse I could see the trike on display on the front porch. It was red and beautiful. We all inspected it, I test drove it, a deal was struck with the farmer and we drove home with my new possession in the car trunk.
Weather permitting, I drove my trike up and down Pratt Street every day, sometimes to within a few blocks of downtown. I was only vaguely aware that The War was some far-away evil that was talked about daily. I knew that most husbands and older sons left to be in it and sometimes never returned. On my daily rides I became aware of black bunting and gold stars affixed to certain front doors. Mom and Dad talked about The War often as well as people named Roosevelt and Truman and we sometimes listened to radio broadcasts from them. I helped with some war-related chores such as pasting ration stamps in ration books or crushing empty tin cans for recycling. The War was with us always.
One summer morning my quiet street erupted in pandemonium. Everybody was outside yelling, hugging and crying, sounding car horns, igniting fireworks. Even my mother was crying. Factories at the end of our street blew their piercing horns, normally reserved to announce the beginning of a shift. Those who owned cars drove up and down Pratt Street pulling tin cans and other metal objects as noise makers.
Mom explained to me that The War had just ended. I wanted to be part of the excitement, so I asked her to tie a tin can to the back of my tricycle so I could join in. I peddled up and down the sidewalk as fast as my little legs would propel me, the tin can bouncing behind me. My participation was acknowledged by neighbors walking and running on the sidewalk with an extra laugh or nod. When the string broke, a woman jumped in to retie it. Even as a little boy, I felt a great joy and a shared ecstasy unlike anything I had seen or felt before, or, in retrospect, since. A great evil had been destroyed at great cost to families worldwide. There would be no more black bunting and gold stars on houses.
Sixty years later, while hiking in the Indian Peaks Wilderness of Colorado with our neighborhood hiking group, the conversation turned to the subject of memory and how far back we could remember an historically verifiable event. I told my tricycle story and the genuine warmth and joy I still feel when remembering that day. Mitz Inohara, who was born in Manchuria in March, 1940, said, “I too remember that day.” His family had moved from Japan to Manchuria after the Japanese invasion of that country. His father had obtained a good job there where the family lived comfortably throughout the war. On the day of the Japanese surrender, his mother and brothers were fleeing Manchuria on a hastily organized train of boxcars in an effort to get back to Japan ahead of the expected Chinese slaughter of the remaining Japanese occupiers. The Japanese Army had drafted his father shortly before and was quickly captured by the Russians and was in a Russian gulag when Japan surrendered.
Not knowing who would greet them if and when they safely reached Japan, Russian or American, they were fearful it would be the Russians, who had a reputation for maltreating prisoners of war and refugees. On the other hand, the Americans had obliterated Hiroshima and Nagasaki only weeks earlier, but were not known, even by their enemies, as a cruel people. When the boxcar doors opened, Mitz and family were relieved to be greeted by American MPs. They were taken to clean barracks, properly clothed and fed and eventually reunited with their father when the Russians released him.
Victor v. vanquished, good v. evil, joy v. terror, an America respected, if not universally loved, by a grateful world — little boy memories of the same great day in history, distant in time and place, indelibly etched in the minds of old men. ◀