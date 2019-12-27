Age 9
This story is based on love, tamales, ice cream, and kittens.
Toothless and Sparkles always enjoyed playing outside. They loved each other as if they were sisters. These two kittens rolled around in the grass happily all the time. Sparkles always jumped on my grandma’s bed at around 2 a.m. every morning and woke up my grandma. She was an “inside cat.” In the summer, she and Toothless would stay outside almost the whole day. Sparkles was a multicolored cat. The colors of her fur were brown, orange, black, and white.
One year on All Souls’ Day, we served tamales that we made as a family. When we left, we went to visit my auntie. The cats would get into the tamales right away. We also put out some ice cream for the spirits and before we knew it, they were getting into the ice cream.
One day, when Kaydence and her sisters and her brother were at school, their grandma noticed something strange about Sparkles. She always jumped on the bed strongly, but today she wasn’t. She was clawing on the bed to pull herself up. So, our grandma called the Santa Fe Animal Clinic. Our grandma went to Santa Fe to go shopping and, by the time she got back, Sparkles had passed away. Grandma checked us kids out from school and when she told us the bad news, we were sad and crying.
Our eyes were red and full of tears. Grandma called our dad to come and dig a grave for Sparkles. All of the kids went to school except for Kaydence, and when Kaydence went to her grandma’s, she was so sad. Toothless was now a lonely cat. When Kaydence was ready, she got a new cat and named it Mittens. Toothless wasn’t a lonely cat anymore! ◀
