“The wind is us — it gathers and
remembers all our voices,
then sends them talking and telling
through the leaves and the fields.”
— Truman Capote
Croons, frowns, smiles
hope to understand
an infant’s sound, unseen
yet heard like breeze
or squall — a ventured
lift and thrust of chords
once stoppered inside a bulb
of heirloom light —
an incandescent marvel
like a well-thumbed book
with its mirth and sob
or a mountain cracked open in birth
It hitches a ride on lungs
sets forth in every direction
tuning its frequency
through years of practice —
untouchable but longing
to be held
after the body discards it
Ash or dust
mouth scatters its teeth
and golden treasure —
nothing of value left unsaid
when the wind speaks for you ◀
