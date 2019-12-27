Writing contest: AP first

“The wind is us — it gathers and

remembers all our voices,

then sends them talking and telling

through the leaves and the fields.”

— Truman Capote

Croons, frowns, smiles

hope to understand

an infant’s sound, unseen

yet heard like breeze

or squall — a ventured

lift and thrust of chords

once stoppered inside a bulb

of heirloom light —

an incandescent marvel

like a well-thumbed book

with its mirth and sob

or a mountain cracked open in birth

It hitches a ride on lungs

sets forth in every direction

tuning its frequency

through years of practice —

untouchable but longing

to be held

after the body discards it

Ash or dust

mouth scatters its teeth

and golden treasure —

nothing of value left unsaid

when the wind speaks for you ◀

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.