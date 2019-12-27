I miss the time before time

Was both sacred and scarce

When days were not measured

But savored and passed

Playing games we invented

In Timmy’s backyard

I’ll be the prisoner

You be the guard

The time before time

Was no longer our own

And innocent youngsters

Had not yet quite grown

Into doctors and lawyers

With money and power

Whose time is so precious

It is billed by the hour

One can barely remember

Running free; running wild

Once the world takes the reins

From the hands of the child

And puts her to work

On the 17th floor

Of a corporate office

With wolves at the door

Where she dreams of escaping

The stress and the weight

Of a life overscheduled

But is it too late? ◀

