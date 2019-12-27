I miss the time before time
Was both sacred and scarce
When days were not measured
But savored and passed
Playing games we invented
In Timmy’s backyard
I’ll be the prisoner
You be the guard
The time before time
Was no longer our own
And innocent youngsters
Had not yet quite grown
Into doctors and lawyers
With money and power
Whose time is so precious
It is billed by the hour
One can barely remember
Running free; running wild
Once the world takes the reins
From the hands of the child
And puts her to work
On the 17th floor
Of a corporate office
With wolves at the door
Where she dreams of escaping
The stress and the weight
Of a life overscheduled
But is it too late? ◀
