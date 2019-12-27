Age 15
This man thinks he is greater than me; he thinks that I can’t kill him. He is so wrong. I will freeze this fool and show him I am greater. He walks all over me in those pathetic shoes not made for the cold. Does he really think that I will only take his fingers and toes? I will take much more; I will take his life. This is the price he must pay for daring winter.
The dog is wise and follows his instincts; he knows how dangerously cold it is. Yet he stays. I do not understand this creature’s motives, but I will take them both in my cold embrace. The man pulls at this tree without thinking. He does not realize I am waiting to pounce and smother his small fire because he dares ruin my white perfection. It stings slightly as I drop into the burning heat and douse it. The man has finally realized the danger he is in but, alas, it is too late. His life is in my icy hands now. He should never have challenged me for I am nature, and no one is a greater force.
This dog leaves now. I wonder why? Why follow and endure when he could have just left and found shelter? Why stay with the man and risk his life? The man was a fool and thought himself immune to my cold so he died, but the dog was smart and knew the danger, so he survived. But I will never know how the minds of living things work and why they do what they do; I just run my course and dispose of the weak, for that has always been my purpose.
I will be washed away by the thaw of spring not to return until the next winter, but these creatures remain never washed away, ever constant. Yet they do not listen to each other or follow the signs that one beast gives another. If only the man had listened and watched the dog. I pity him for not feeling the connection I feel with the Earth; the sense of freedom, of being caressed and carried up by the wind in a passionate tango of white and sky. How do these creatures live without it? This man was ignorant and blind to the fatal beauty around him. I covered this forest in deadly points and hidden pits. He never would have made it out alive. I am a trap in disguise, and, in the end, there is no escape. ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.