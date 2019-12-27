Randomly, a few times a month, Mathew Mudbridge turns into a moth. His episodes — he’s not sure if there is a better word for it — last about an hour, but, then, when he’s changed, he’s not strictly focused on keeping time. What he does know is that he will start to feel — dizzy? Dizzy might be the best word, although it doesn’t quite match the feeling. Dizzy will do, if it has to. Either way, almost as soon as he begins to notice the change, it happens, and it’s past him and he is a moth, flying. The world becomes vast, and slow. Colors change, everything shifts ultraviolet. He suddenly has antennae, fanned, expansive, grand — he senses with them — something akin to taste and smell, but different, more full than both. Hairs on his many legs feel the world, vibrations, changes in the air, the heat, the humidity — his whole self experiences.
He has no memory, no capacity for it, no ability to store anything — only programming, biological ‘if-thens’ — move to the light, fly away from motion, move toward anything that smells like food. It always surprises him, when he comes back to himself — naked, unsure where he is (although never too far away) that there is some kind of sensation, something close to joy, or fear — root, pure elements in an emotional periodic table.
Mathew’s life had changed, naturally, in the face of his attacks. Obviously, he could no longer drive — like an epileptic, he was just too unsure of himself. And that he would reappear, suddenly somewhere else — naked, always naked. This had already been the cause of more than a little confusion.
He had tried a number of different specialists, and each time it was always the same:
Yes, I’ve read The Metamorphosis. It’s not like that. No, I don’t have any control over it. It’s not about self-loathing. No, I don’t think my penis has anything to do with it.
After his fifth attempt, he just stopped trying.
Relationships suffered. But then, in a certain way, his connections to other people seemed less important after a time — what is a partnership in the face of his “problem”? Sure, she wasn’t happy, but, then, she didn’t turn into a moth randomly. He felt his issues outweighed hers.
He found himself afraid of lightbulbs.
After some months gripped by his new condition, he learned (third-hand, mind you — people just don’t talk to each other anymore) that a neighbor, two doors down — soccer mom, works at a bank — had suddenly turned into a garden snake, and for 45 minutes had been hiding from her terrified family under the couch before snapping back into humanity again, naked (it wasn’t just him!) and knocking over the credenza.
Soon, he heard of others: The tall, unfriendly guy who rented the casita behind the Williams’ place was turning into an Araucana — a type of heirloom chicken, who knew? Mr. Williams himself would suddenly become a dik-dik, which seemed about right, given his personality. Lucy Spivak would, several times a week, become an obviously confused mountain vole. She ate most of the ground cover out of Mrs. Vida’s flower garden.
Increasingly, it had become obvious that it was the whole neighborhood, and moreover, that the frequency had increased, and continued to increase. All of them — as it could no longer be argued, it was all of them — a spontaneous, random ecosystem that popped in and out of existence — the nice girl who said hi when she rode by on her bike now spent hours as a Goliath Beetle; the bratty kid across the street was a Slow loris.
It was Lucy first who changed but did not change back. Others followed. Mrs. Vida flashed into her new life as a desert tortoise. The kid across the street disappeared into the trees and presumably stayed there. Mathew, for his part, was — and oddly so — ready. His dreams had become the moth’s dreams; washes of temperature and sounds that rippled through the whole body, light; fractured and sparkling through the hundred lenses of his new eyes; wings so thin that he was as much a part of the atmosphere as an object within in it.
On that last day, his first day, he felt the change. He walked through the house, shedding his clothes in the garage. He stood in the front lawn (gently being pruned by Mr. Williams), he inhaled once, and the sun became an indistinct firework, the wind lifted him into a sky he could taste, and the sounds of the new jungle beneath him drove his wings upward. ◀
