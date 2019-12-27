Until last week, Artesia, New Mexico, was just a place on my birth certificate, a fragment of my origin story told by my late parents and surviving cousin. I was there mainly in utero, plus a mere six weeks after birth, before my parents packed us up to return to Chicago and launch into the rest of our lives. It took me three-quarters of a century to spiral back.
Of course, the spiral is a universal symbol, shared by more than Anasazi and Pueblo peoples. Shells and nests evolve in spirals. Clouds, water, and wind unfurl in spirals. Myths echo the spirals of life. Labyrinths invite us to embody them. To find myself pulled into a spiral of return, after decades of Eurocentric life, felt like destiny. I even dreamed that I found a big chunk of peridot winking at me from the spiral stair of a big red London bus. As it turns out, peridot is mined in Southern New Mexico. It felt like a clue to a quest.
Visiting from the Northeast just after Election Day, I obtained a state map from the visitors’ center in Santa Fe and was told that oil had been discovered in the Artesia region of New Mexico, and that traffic and prices have surged there. As if on cue, towers and flames of refineries greeted me at the edge of town as I followed Mapquest to the current hospital, just two years old, which had replaced the one I was born in.
The woman in reception at Artesia General, where the New Mexico flag waves beside the Stars and Stripes, wrote down an address for me to find the site of the old hospital, a few blocks away. A crisp new apartment building, Roselawn Manor, now rises where the nuns had been so kind to my lonely English war-bride mother. No vestige of the past remains.
From Roselawn in Artesia, it was a 20-mile drive to Hope, the struggling square-mile village with no railroad and a dried-up river, where my parents chose to settle for a few months until I was born. Yucca plants and Joshua trees line the lonely route.
Details of their stories fade, and I wonder why my parents chose Hope. Did my father’s ambitious plan to show his country to his bride peter out there? Was it the name that drew them? Surely not the now-abandoned general store, or trading post, which my white-collar dad ran for a while, nor the outdoor privy with tarantulas that so terrified my London mum. They had taken in my dad’s big sister and her family from Kansas City for a month, and my older cousin in the Northeast still recalls the thrill of freedom to play in the exotic Southwest.
Twenty-nine years ago, I brought my aging parents and a teenage son to explore New Mexico from a rented 37-foot RV, which I drove along winding roads in four states for two weeks, surprisingly unscathed. We could not risk the heat of a summer detour to Artesia, the septic system required daily interventions from my obliging son, and my dad was periodically disoriented. But we merrily played cards, told stories, and sang as we lumbered in vague spirals through Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Shiprock, and the Four Corners Monument, into Colorado to Mesa Verde, along the Million Dollar Highway from Durango to Silverton, up to Telluride, and back to Albuquerque through Utah and Arizona. It was an epic journey.
This time by car, I drove south and west in November to find the corrugated metal building labeled “Hope City Hall” with a marmalade cat on patrol outside. The welcoming clerk inside helped me locate the lot my dad used to own. At a tiny crossroads amidst bold cactus, sparse trees resembling acacia, a few trucks and dwellings, not finding much that was tangible, I resolved to continue my quest, returning to Santa Fe via UFO-famous Roswell, with little green men on every corner. Where would my spiral journey lead?
Then, tears, which sprang to my eyes at sunset in Chimayo, the instinct I relied on to navigate on foot in Santa Fe, the pull of the labyrinth at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis, the way my spirit embraced adobe architecture, curving red against blue sky … my jolt at the words and works of Georgia O’Keeffe, herself a seeker from New York … even the affinity I felt for that stubborn cactus in Hope. All felt like a homecoming.
Something whispers, let the spiral work its truth in me, let things evolve and stand, like the miraculous staircase at the Loretto. ◀
