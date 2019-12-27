Your earliest memory is of your mom taking care of her mom at the end of her life.
Nana had Stage IV breast cancer for 14 years. She passed just after your fourth birthday. The morning she died, you remember playing with your two-year-old brother, Kelly, toys splayed out on the red cotton rug in her living room.
You remember how quiet the house was.
All the sudden.
Hush. Hush.
The sound of your breath and the sink dripping.
And then, your mother crying. “Momma. Momma, wake up. Momma. Please wake up.”
• • •
You realize you are now in the role of caregiver. Your mother has become her mother.
The wheel of time has spun for 55 seasons, and you are occupying yourself as she once occupied herself.
A pattern, a spiral, turns and turns.
You are back where your first memories began. You realize the egg your father fertilized in the summer of 1959 already existed within your mother when she was in utero in 1934. You realize this pattern stretches back in time until you lose the thread of your family’s history. Some molecule of what became you existed inside Nana when she was growing in the womb of your great-grandmother in 1901. Some tiny bit of carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, or starlight that was a part of you, was there.
You think about the Fibonacci sequence and see the pattern of it in your genes, in the strands of DNA passed down to you since humans walked out of the primordial soup. Some part of you stood under the baobab trees on the African continent as the Earth shifted and spun. All the people you came from are connected to Laniakea, a supercluster holding the Milky Way in its arms, glowing with long strands of light that look like wings.
This circle, this ribbon of life and death and life and death, unspools in front of you. Each cell that allows you to grow or heal looks like a spiral with light cells at each end. That light in you — that light in your mother and her mother and her mother’s mother — connects you.
• • •
You sit at the kitchen table with your mom. She’s wearing a blanket as a cape, shivering as she cups her hands around a hot cup of tea.
The Christmas tree is festooned with lights — stars, orbs, tiny brilliant blue lights — and ornaments she’s given you over the years. Each one evokes a time in your life, a flood of memories from years you lived thousands of miles away from her, and unwrapped home when you opened a gift of a sock monkey, an angel with a sand pail at the beach, or a glass deer.
“Look,” she says, pointing to the headline, “You Really Should Walk Your Cat,” in the New York Times.
“Yeah, I saw that,” you say, laughing. She steers you to the student loan forgiveness piece and a political cartoon.
You often find her drifting in and out of sleep, sitting in her green BarcaLounger, the upholstery snagged by cats.
Her energy wanes quickly. Her appetite is small.
She has trouble reading.
As she sips her tea in the quiet, you are hyper-aware of the passage of time.
• • •
“Ambiguous grief,” your doctor says. You’ve put on 12 pounds since the summer. Your blood work is bad; your sleep, interrupted.
“What’s that?”
“Grieving a person who’s still living. When you’re dealing with someone with a terminal or chronic illness or with Alzheimer’s, or something that alters their behavior, it puts you into a state of chronic, ambiguous grief.”
Yes. You gulp the air.
Each day your mother disappears a little bit more.The doctor prescribes sunlight, walking, vitamins, and talk therapy.
“You need someone to care for you.”
• • •
According to Science, we are all made up of dead stars. The chemical composition in our bodies is the same.
You are nothing but dead stars and water. You feel the rush of Puget Sound passing over you as you swim, deeper and deeper.
• • •
That morning five and a half decades ago at Nana’s is still seared into your skin, your brain, your marrow.
You saw her rise and walk out of the house. You felt her birdlike hand on your shoulder as they loaded her corpse into the ambulance.
She burned you with her love for words. She filled you with a longing for more.
• • •
You are a nesting doll.
Inside you, your mother.
Inside her, her mother.
Inside Nana, little mother.
And each one gets smaller as you trace your line.
You’re the last one.
There’ll be no daughter to care for you. ◀
