Inconsistently humble and consistently insecure,
I perform optimism and ambition,
yet live incredulously and in the embrace (nearly) of failure.
Growing up the poor red-headed white boy
whose black friends promised his freckles would someday come together.
As a child, I sat sun burning
instead of waiting for my mother to get out of work to throw me the football
and my father to get out of prison to make me dinner.
I remember.
Imagining the men struggle
trying to carry his dead body on the Amsterdam city bus.
I remember.
That day because they stole my bike from school when the principal who
paddled me most days
was now holding my hand and telling me he was dead
I remember the girl on our street didn’t believe me when I told her
I stayed indoors that summer.
No air-conditioning because the bill wasn’t on time, rationed Coca-Cola in the
can, now
crudely marked unable to face the world.
Three things I have never understood about the summer of 1984:
How the humid nights in the attic bedroom — when you thought you were
being suffocated under a moist wool blanket — got hotter still
Why I carved holes in the wall of our church-subsidized housing with a K-mart
survival knife looking for my father
How my mother’s screams turned over the engine in the lawnmower that God
broke
And one more:
which part is me?
and not the manic-depressive, alcoholic, inbred Appalachian who managed to
down a 24-pack between Little Rock and home
whose mom loved the others too much but him not enough whose raised hand
or fist I imagined was intended for someone else
as an adult I sit amongst youth of many colors — my screams tempered and
faithless
They, too, hope to someday blend together in the luxuriant sun of these dark days
hinged on my advice glossed loosely from a past I can’t recall. ◀
