Writing contest: AP second

Inconsistently humble and consistently insecure,

I perform optimism and ambition,

yet live incredulously and in the embrace (nearly) of failure.

Growing up the poor red-headed white boy

whose black friends promised his freckles would someday come together.

As a child, I sat sun burning

instead of waiting for my mother to get out of work to throw me the football

and my father to get out of prison to make me dinner.

I remember.

Imagining the men struggle

trying to carry his dead body on the Amsterdam city bus.

I remember.

That day because they stole my bike from school when the principal who

paddled me most days

was now holding my hand and telling me he was dead

I remember the girl on our street didn’t believe me when I told her

I stayed indoors that summer.

No air-conditioning because the bill wasn’t on time, rationed Coca-Cola in the

can, now

crudely marked unable to face the world.

Three things I have never understood about the summer of 1984:

How the humid nights in the attic bedroom — when you thought you were

being suffocated under a moist wool blanket — got hotter still

Why I carved holes in the wall of our church-subsidized housing with a K-mart

survival knife looking for my father

How my mother’s screams turned over the engine in the lawnmower that God

broke

And one more:

which part is me?

and not the manic-depressive, alcoholic, inbred Appalachian who managed to

down a 24-pack between Little Rock and home

whose mom loved the others too much but him not enough whose raised hand

or fist I imagined was intended for someone else

as an adult I sit amongst youth of many colors — my screams tempered and

faithless

They, too, hope to someday blend together in the luxuriant sun of these dark days

hinged on my advice glossed loosely from a past I can’t recall. ◀

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.