Writing contest: TPY first

Age 17

Two girls stand across a parking lot

One dressed in black

One dressed in white.

The rain pounds down onto the asphalt

So hard that their faces are blurred through the distance.

If they even had faces

They would be the fragments of my long-lost lovers —

The ones I’m not guilty to forget.

My clothes are weighted with water.

This ring of champagne-gray Mercedes,

Empty

With the passenger-side doors open to the harsh rain,

Separate us.

But the space does not dull the creeping dread.

They are holding hands.

These are the children of the incubus. This is what

Springs forth, foaming and raving from the stark depths

Of my fear. This is what comes when the

Gods are gone.

Before I sleep I listen to music that I can’t understand

The lyrics whisper strange promises

That someday we will all be ashen remnants

And that is payment enough.

There are still two girls standing in the rain.

It’s the dreadful clenching panic in my heart

Of drowning eternally in the deep

Rain.

Last year I drowned for three weeks

And I only cried twice. ◀

