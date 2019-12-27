Age 17
Two girls stand across a parking lot
One dressed in black
One dressed in white.
The rain pounds down onto the asphalt
So hard that their faces are blurred through the distance.
If they even had faces
They would be the fragments of my long-lost lovers —
The ones I’m not guilty to forget.
My clothes are weighted with water.
This ring of champagne-gray Mercedes,
Empty
With the passenger-side doors open to the harsh rain,
Separate us.
But the space does not dull the creeping dread.
They are holding hands.
These are the children of the incubus. This is what
Springs forth, foaming and raving from the stark depths
Of my fear. This is what comes when the
Gods are gone.
Before I sleep I listen to music that I can’t understand
The lyrics whisper strange promises
That someday we will all be ashen remnants
And that is payment enough.
There are still two girls standing in the rain.
It’s the dreadful clenching panic in my heart
Of drowning eternally in the deep
Rain.
Last year I drowned for three weeks
And I only cried twice. ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.