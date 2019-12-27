Age 11
I am from roasted green chiles, eyes watering
I am from New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment
I am from Parachute and the Triple chair at Ski Santa Fe
I am from La Choza, burrito, hold the chile
I am from Canyon Road — farolitos flickering.
I am from the grassy pitch at my feet
I am from N.M. United, somos unidos
I am from Rio Rapids, lightning fast down the field
Adrenaline rushing, heart pounding, wind blowing past me
Goal!
I am from the land of black and gold, Steelers and Pirates
Fireworks, dippin’ dots, PNC Park
I am from Steel City, 446 bridges and counting
I am from Lake Stony Creek and catching catfish
The bending arc of my rod, fish on the line
I am from the red-and-white speed boat, tubing, a figure eight,
Smile from ear to ear, gripping hard, water splashing
Papa driving the boat
I am from Ida’s soft-serve ice cream
I am from celebrating Hanukkah
Lighting candles on the eight days of the festival of lights
I am from a sweet new year and apples and honey
I am from Rosh Hashanah
I from hiding the matzah at Passover
I am from traveling to the woods with a saw in winter
I am from the scent of pine
The joy of hanging ornaments on the tree
I am from hot cocoa being sipped by the cracking fire
The scent of the new year’s pretzel baking in the warm oven
