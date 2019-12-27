Writing contest: TPY third

Age 13

Here the rainbow curtained the hills

Here the birds fell into the rain

Here the mustangs kick up dust

Here the cliffs fall into a tornado

Here the hearts stops and another starts

Here they fall in love, the women, the desert

Here the pictures aren’t enough for the flowers

and the chamisa

Here there is a world above and below not seen

Here they wait for the day to come

Here the mountains fade into the Rio

Here the colors of the sky cannot be shown

on paper

Here the clouds control the earth

Here the gold is water, dusty brooks

Here los cañones y los coyotes

Here the bleached bones rest in the dust, until later ◀

