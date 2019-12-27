Age 13
Here the rainbow curtained the hills
Here the birds fell into the rain
Here the mustangs kick up dust
Here the cliffs fall into a tornado
Here the hearts stops and another starts
Here they fall in love, the women, the desert
Here the pictures aren’t enough for the flowers
and the chamisa
Here there is a world above and below not seen
Here they wait for the day to come
Here the mountains fade into the Rio
Here the colors of the sky cannot be shown
on paper
Here the clouds control the earth
Here the gold is water, dusty brooks
Here los cañones y los coyotes
Here the bleached bones rest in the dust, until later ◀
