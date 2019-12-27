Age 16
Many years ago across the sparkling sea in the south of Vietnam where jungles thrived and the sun was eternally beaming, there lived a young girl who yearned to create a melody by trying her hand at an instrument. She often watched her older brothers strumming their guitars after a hard day of work in the fields. The soft notes streaming from the polished wood made her forget the world around her as she hummed and danced to the beat. Her heart became light and grew wings as uplifting as the tunes which surrounded her. It felt like she was a bird, viewing the world from an entirely new perspective.
Part of her wished that she could join her brothers and be a quartet, but that couldn’t be. Her mother reminded her of that every time she stared wishfully at the instrument. She would simply tell her youngest daughter, “Girls don’t play guitars.”
The girl would plead, but her mother remained firm. When she asked why girls shouldn’t play the guitar, her mother stubbornly answered, “Name me one girl who plays the guitar. If you can, then you can play the guitar.” The girl searched throughout her entire village for someone who might have brought that shared dream into reality, but there was no one to be found. “Maybe Mom is right,” she thought. “Maybe girls just don’t play the guitar.”
Eventually the girl stopped asking. Her mother saw how the light had left her daughter’s eyes and how she no longer danced to her brothers’ music in the evening. She wanted to see her daughter smile again, yet she refused to relent in her belief about guitars. Perhaps there was a different instrument that her little girl would want to play, one that was feminine and elegant.
The girl knew that her mother wouldn’t allow her to play the guitar no matter how hard she pleaded. So she asked her mother whether she could play the mandolin. Her mother was relieved, for after all, her own mother had played the mandolin. So the little girl learned to play the mandolin and became part of the family quartet.
For many years, she kept her dream of playing the guitar shelved in the back of her mind. She finished school, got a job, fell in love, got married, and started a family. As the tumultuous war in Vietnam came to an end in 1975, she got swept across the Pacific with her husband and children to begin a new life in America. There were many challenges and difficulties, so the idea of playing the guitar and memories of playing the mandolin became relegated to the distant past.
Now decades later that little girl with the passion for playing guitar has morphed into a retired grandma residing in Texas. Finally, she is teaching herself to play guitar. Each time her fingers glide over the taut strings, a glow radiates from her face. Whenever she stops, she seems dazed and looks as if she’s just woken from a lovely dream. Though she couldn’t play her guitar with her brothers, she plays guitar with her grandson, who is also learning. She smiles, wondering if her mother would approve. ◀
