Age 15
Dry grass bends in waves as invisible winds smooth down strands with great unseeable breaths that caress the earth and leave pleasant stillness behind in their wake. Sharp eyes shatter the tranquility for the inhabitants of the grain-filled ocean as wing beats stir the friendly air and give motion to the enemy of the Rodentia race. Small feet make almost undetectable pit-patterings on the ground floor as a frenzy of life continues to thrive.
In the lands of the splendid wild, there is no other world but the soil, the plants that provide sustenance, and the gentle breeze that creates a bubble of thoughtless existence. The living stay hidden in the plant life which shelters the Rodentia and gives them peace from the border skirmishes nearing the outskirts of their safe haven forest of the great Arvicanthis niloticus, Family of the Fields.
Ears prick up as news of an invader travels through the ranks, and small hearts quicken and muscles tense in preparation for the battle of wits that is sure to follow, but a small female continues in her quest for a meal and is unaware of the danger that the act of caring has placed upon her and her children. Survival for her and her people is in the speed of the chase, the preparedness of the defenders, the favor of the gods of circumstance, and most importantly the brilliance of the heartfire of all involved parties.
The discerning eye stops its search. Silence falls on the rolling hills and death prepares to whisper its promise to the souls of all which strain for trial. The foe of the Arvicanthis spirals once more, languidly casting paths of darkness stolen from the sun. Time freezes and the great raptor catches her last calm updraft before being hurled from the blue and white face of the sky in a dive that slices the silence. Insects buzz and the fibrous green of the uninvolved meadow continues to bend. Eyes peer through the forest, gleaming with freshly cut fear and a dread of the tug to endless sleep without the difficulties of wakefulness. When the raptor is satisfied and flies off to wreak terror upon other parts of the world, life goes on for the Arvicanthis.
For most of them, Victory has shown her face and the group rejoices in the life that they have prolonged until the next danger threatens. The raptor, too, rejoices, for the death that she has caused has brought salvation to two of her three chicks who, without the fresh meat, would surely perish in a matter of days like their sister the night before. Two of the Rodentia children wait for their mother in a hollow carefully built with nurturing claws. They die the next morning as the sun crests the curve of the Earth.
This dance of creation was envisioned by the people of conscience as something of great worth, of miracle, of even the benevolence of a great god with a certain hobby of creation. The fact is, however, that creation is a cruelty. Struggle is reaped out of a meaningless string of amino acids that bond in a pattern of coincidence that fight against their own destruction, for destruction in itself is a product of life yet somehow the enemy of the living. In the universe, life is but a blip of order in the midst of a place where nothing can be explained nor needs explanation. The constant explanation of life and death is itself the only infinite pattern in the minds of every race and is the one true beauty that unites all in life. Yet the death and life in an unknown field is insignificant and small, which creates the greatest tragedy of all. No one knows, no one cares. Life in beauty must not be saved. ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.