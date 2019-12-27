Ben started it. “Anyone know about us becoming animal spirits,” he said.
“When you die, schmuck, you’re an animal, then you’re a spirit,” laughed Ray. “I ain’t no animal,” grunted Ben. Ben was part Navajo and liked to play Native on nights like this, sitting around a fire getting hammered and stoned. Ben said his grandfather told him spirit tales that we passed down from his great grandfather, a shaman and tribal medicine man who conjured up ghosts and witches and helped Natives become animal spirits.
The spirit talk blew over, until a year later when there was a story out of Mexico about a werewolf that locals said killed a couple of sheep and tore at a 5-year-old girl who got away. The locals claimed a peasant rose out of the grass with wolf hair and teeth and lunged at the sheep on hind legs. Everyone said it was likely a wolf or coyote, and the locals were very hopped up.
Not Ben. “Eddy,” he said, gripping my arm, “Grandpa told me about werewolves. They happen. Men can be wolves, bobcats, coyotes and turn back to men. You have to believe in the spirits and do certain things. We try this weekend.”
Ray and I thought Ben was nuts, but if he was bringing “things,” there might be some good drugs involved. Sure enough Ben brought magic mushrooms and peyote, special fire sticks and hemp pullovers to wear. Naked under the ruff sacks, we huddled to the fire’s heat and repeated Ben’s incantations. We howled like coyotes, necks stretched up to the crescent moon, scratched the earth around the fire, rooted out a pit to lay in, and beseeched a coyote spirit to take us body and mind. Ben’s last words were “believebelieve,” chanted in a strange ritualistic monotone. Suddenly, I smelled singed fur and jacked back from the fire, scratching up cool earth with my forelegs. My eyes had turned to night vision goggles, my nose was locked on to dozens of new scents, I could hear the pitch of creatures scurrying from the fire line like windblown leaves. I could hunt!
No one knows how long we stayed fallow. In the dawn light, we saw dog-like prints around us. Our dirt-streaked hemp covers were torn front and back. A few glowing coals remained of the fire. We put on jeans, sneakers, and T-shirts and left without saying anything, except that we’d come back next Friday. We had throbbing hangover headaches.
On the second time, our coyote shift was easier. Ben later said it was because we now believed. We were high on the ’shrooms and peyote but now walked effortlessly down from the bigger pines toward the scrub brush and piñóns on the edge of a neighborhood, close enough to set off a dog barking. Then, a second. What to do? Stay silent. A powerful urge to hunt surged through us. Ray lunged at a chipmunk, and it slithered under a boulder. Then he spotted a tawny cat frozen under a scrub juniper by the side of the road. He dove and broke its neck. I wanted my own kill, but the dogs were making such a racket we decided to move upslope to safer ground. We prowled the rest of the night, scratching into rabbit and squirrel holes. The impulse to hunt wasn’t about hunger. It was to kill.
Nothing much happened until a month later when the paper did a small story about neighbors in the northwest part of town warning about losing pets. Since there were no wolves around, the blame went to coyote packs like us. On our next shifting foray, we nailed three more cats and a backyard goose and then I raided a chicken coop and killed six. The story said the coyotes were brazen, walking along the road in the early morning light, hunkering in the arroyos by day. One woman said three paraded across her portal in midmorning. She said she kept five rescue cats inside but was sure the coyotes knew they were there.
Ben said it was dumb to terrorize a neighborhood. They’ll bring in sharpshooters. Plus, a bear coming down to raid the bird feeders and outside garbage had everyone on alert. Nobody wants to tangle with a bear. We agreed to move up the mountain and keep our act away from the suburbs. But the hunt was addictive. We nailed a few feral cats and some squirrels up the mountain but the pickings weren’t the same as in a neighborhood. We were kids by day, predators on weekends. It was too much. So, in early November, we came back and went on a rampage. Ben killed a pet schnauzer that had wandered off a backyard, and Ray and I each got two cats. We’d nailed them in daylight, hiding in an arroyo culvert and knowing when the owners left them out. There were no night-dogs barking. The owners thought daytime was safe, thinking of the howling coyotes prowling only at night.
That’s when Carol of Animal Control showed up. She came in an unmarked green pickup and parked at a construction site next to our ditch. At dusk, as we started to stir, there was a crack and Ray fell under a chamisa shrub. It was a clean headshot. We hunkered in the culvert, knowing to run meant a second shot. Carol was the sharpshooter Ben warned about. Then, as she started across the road, we saw dead Ray turning into his human form. By the time Carol got there, he was a naked kid with a hole in his head. Carol stood motionless, then stooped to feel his pulse, then sat back stunned. Did she kill a kid? We took the chance to edge up the mountain, changed back into street clothes and waited for days. Ray’s mother reported him missing. There was no search and rescue. Nothing was ever said. ◀
