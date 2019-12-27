Age 13
One fateful day, two stallions were saddled
And taken to fight a mighty battle.
Though neither knew what he was fighting for,
They bravely traipsed into the grips of war.
One horse from the west, one from the east,
They marched straight into the mouth of the beast.
They stood on different sides, that day,
For humans know no other way
To settle their differences, and feel they’ve won,
Though winning’s something we’ve never done.
And swords, they clashed! And people yelled!
Slowly but surely, both armies fell.
Fighting bravely, or cut down as they fled,
Both forces would soon lie dead.
And those horses carried valiantly
Their soldiers, though they’d rather flee.
The western horse’s man fell first,
Followed by the rider of the eastern horse.
And when the battle finally ended,
Only those two steeds still stood unbended.
Two horses, who had never met,
Together watched as the sun set.
One sorrowful stallion turned to the other,
And said, “what was that about, my brother?”
His companion replied, “I do not know.
What a shame that it should end this way, though.”
And with that simple exchange of words,
They knew that not all problems are solved with swords.
And though carrying burdens was their only worth,
They were wiser than any human on this earth. ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.