Age 12
Once upon a time, there was a girl, an investigator, and a dog named Little. There was also a friend, an apartment, and a rope.
Rrrriinngg! The phone rang at Allison Webster’s house.
“Hello?” Heavy breathing was on the other line. “Hello? Who is this? Hello?” Suddenly, Allison felt like she was being watched. She put that thought aside for now; she had to get ready for bed.
“Good night, Little,” Allison said to her Schnauzer as she reached for her night-light by her bed. She noticed the window was open because of the cool wind. “I’ll close it ... in ... just ... a bit,” she thought to herself as she was falling asleep.
A loud thump woke her up. Little started to growl at her bedroom door. “Little! Stop it. I’m trying to sleep!” Little, being an obedient dog, stopped growling. But he started to cry and lick Allison’s arm. “Little! How many times do I ...”
She saw a dark figure. “Aahh!” She screamed for help. Allison ran to the phone and dialed her best friend. “Bella! Call the cops! Hurry! There’s a ... aahh!” She screamed again. All that Bella heard was screeching on the tile floor and Little barking.
Bella hurried and called the police department. “We will have to deal with this tomorrow,” the woman at the police department said.
“What do you mean? It’s urgent!” Bella said with a yawn afterward.
“Maybe it is urgent to you, miss. Listen, we have more important things to do.”
“Let me ask you a question,” Bella said. “What’s your name?” The woman on the phone said her name was Cindy. Cindy hung up on Bella. Bella dialed the number again and again. Five times she dialed, but no answer. “I might as well go over there myself!”
Bella said hi as she walked into the police department.
“Hello!” The police officer said. “What brings you here at this time of night?” Bella told him the story.
“Spooky! What time did this incident happen?”
“It’s one o’clock now, so probably about midnight.”
“All right! That’s all I need to know. We will send an investigator tomorrow afternoon. Poor thing, hardly gets any jobs.”
“Well, is he any good?” Bella asked.
“I hope so,” The police officer said. “His name is Oliver Pile.”
The next day: “Aha!” Bella heard as she walked into Allison’s apartment.
“Who are you?” Oliver Pile asked Bella.
“I was Allison’s best friend,” Bella replied.
“Excuse me, but may I ask you a few questions?” the investigator asked Bella. “Do you know what Allison was doing last night?”
“Yes!” Bella replied. “We watched an old scary movie at a friend’s house. Then we all went home.”
“Well, I talked to Allison and ...” Oliver started to say, until Bella interrupted him. “Wait, you talked to Allison? When?” Bella asked him.
“This morning a couple of her other friends came right before you did. They gave me Allison’s number, to talk to her. Turns out she ran to her mom’s house to get away. There are two more questions. She heard heavy breathing on the other line before she was attacked. Do you know anything about that, miss?”
“We did that as a prank!” Bella answered him with relief on her face.
“There’s still one more question!” Oliver said. “This ‘dark figure’ — she said he had a rope. He tried to choke her with it.”
There were still those questions. Who was this dark figure Allison talks about? How can I possibly sleep at night?
Ding-dong! The doorbell rang at Allison’s mom’s house.
“Hi, Mrs. Webster!” Bella was saying as she was being greeted by Little. “How are you doing?” Bella asked as she sank into the couch.
“I’m doing okay, I guess,” Allison said.
“This person tried to choke Allison!” her mom said.
“Mom! I told you not to tell anybody about the Roper!” Allison said. Allison’s mom gave a look, like, now you know! What can you do?
“How come?” Bella asked. “I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it.”
“You haven’t told anybody?” Allison nodded her head, no. “That’s funny — Oliver said you told him! There has got to be an explanation!”
Bella ate with Oliver at Randy’s Steak House to try and find out who the Roper was. Bella recorded everything, until it finally hit her!
Two weeks later, Allison, Bella, and their friends were together watching TV when the news popped on the screen. “The Roper has been caught! The Roper was revealed to be the lesser-known investigator Oliver Pile! Mr. Pile will now serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole.”
“Why would you do such a thing?” a police officer asked Oliver.
“I said, ‘Since nobody has hired me, I will create a case all to myself!’ This is all your fault, Bella!”
The TV shut off. The lights turned off. They looked behind them, but it was just Allison’s mom. “Hi! Sorry! I guess the power shut off!”
“There isn’t a storm outside!” Allison replied.
“Uh oh! Not again!” Bella was said. “Another mystery to be solved!”
THE END … OR IS IT? ◀
