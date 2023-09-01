In the late 1970s, Douglas Preston had the best job in the world: He was a staff writer at the American Museum of Natural History. It paid peanuts, says the co-author of the new mystery-thriller Dead Mountain, which was released on August 22. “I couldn’t believe it. Every morning, I’d walk up the stairs to the museum, and from the front door to my office was a quarter-mile walk,” he says. Think dinosaurs, and cave men, and old bones and prehistoric artifacts.

Preston’s first out-of-college job soon led to the first of many nonfiction and fiction book deals and to a co-authoring career with his now longtime writing partner, Lincoln Child. Dead Mountain, the duo’s new mystery and police procedural novel, is the fruit of a four-decade-long creative partnership between two writers (and friends) who met in New York City and soon found out that they both loved geeking out about history, anthropology, and archaeology — and that they were brilliant at writing about murders.

Writing team Preston and Child chase a new mystery into New Mexico

Writing duo Douglas Preston (left) and Lincoln Child; photo Deborah Feingold
