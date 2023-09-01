Writing team Preston and Child chase a new mystery into New Mexico

In the late 1970s, Douglas Preston had the best job in the world: He was a staff writer at the American Museum of Natural History. It paid peanuts, says the co-author of the new mystery-thriller Dead Mountain, which was released on August 22. “I couldn’t believe it. Every morning, I’d walk up the stairs to the museum, and from the front door to my office was a quarter-mile walk,” he says. Think dinosaurs, and cave men, and old bones and prehistoric artifacts.
Preston’s first out-of-college job soon led to the first of many nonfiction and fiction book deals and to a co-authoring career with his now longtime writing partner, Lincoln Child. Dead Mountain, the duo’s new mystery and police procedural novel, is the fruit of a four-decade-long creative partnership between two writers (and friends) who met in New York City and soon found out that they both loved geeking out about history, anthropology, and archaeology — and that they were brilliant at writing about murders.
Their research styles complement each other perfectly, too. “I do the traveling,” Preston says of in-situ research, which for other books required Preston to travel to Honduras or Ecuador but for Dead Mountain required extensive field research in his home state of New Mexico. “Linc does a lot of the cryptanalysis research,” Preston says. “He’s really good at that. He’s also very good with archaeology.”
In the early-1980s, Child — then an editor at St. Martin’s Press whose joy for writing had all but dried up from having to edit other people’s books — decided that a certain young writer at the American Museum of Natural History, whom he didn’t know personally but whose articles Child read with great enthusiasm in the museum’s Natural History magazine, would be the perfect person to write a nonfiction book about the history behind some of the artifacts inside the building.
To discuss the idea, Child, as many editors in New York do, invited Preston to lunch at the Russian Tea Room. The iconic restaurant in Midtown Manhattan was opened by Russians who had escaped the Bolsheviks; people go there to savor continental classics (borscht, caviar, and vodka) in a lavish setting.
Preston couldn’t refuse. But, “I first had to go to the Salvation Army to get a jacket,” he says, “so I could even get into the Tea Room. And then, we had a wonderful lunch. And then, the book was published.”
“And then,” Preston says — meaning, after Dinosaurs in the Attic came out in 1986 and just before Preston moved to Santa Fe in December of that same year — “Lincoln said to me, ‘You know, I want you to give me a tour of some of these areas [at the museum] that you write about. You know, all these areas that are off-limits to the public. I’d like to see them.’”
Preston was a writer and an editor, not a docent or curator, so he wasn’t allowed to show areas that are closed to the public, but Child was insistent. “Finally,” Preston recalls, “I said, ‘Alright, alright. I’ll tell you what. We’ll do a tour of the museum late at night when all the visitors have gone. And all the lights are out except for the emergency lights, and it’ll be a cool thing to do.’ So, we did that. And when we were in the Hall of Dinosaurs, Linc turned to me and said, ‘Doug, this is the scariest building in the world. We’ve got to write a thriller set in this building.’”
Preston’s collaboration with Child, which began with writing a murder mystery set at the American Museum of Natural History (Relic, Tor Books, 1995), has produced 36 books in total, including the tightly plotted and surprising — also scary at times — Dead Mountain.
Dead Mountain is the fourth book in their Nora Kelly series. Its action takes place in Albuquerque proper and in the Manzano Mountains, southeast of the city and due east of the town of Belen, as well as close to Isleta Pueblo land. The narrative interweaves several lesser-known aspects of New Mexico’s scientific and military history, which I promised Preston not to divulge to readers, as well as laws that pertain to Native land rights that Preston has researched and written about in the past for numerous magazines.
At the risk of sounding coy, and to avoid spoilers, all I can add is this: The book follows two complex female characters you cannot help but root for and introduces a larger-than-life Native lawyer whom I’d love to have on my side should I ever require a court attorney.
Preston and Child owe their thriller-writing success in part to a fine-tuned collaborative process they’ve perfected over the last four decades. They began their co-writing partnership with Preston doing most of the writing and traveling, and Child most of the editing and rewriting. But now, as Preston puts it, “We do things 50/50.”
“The way we work is we plot the first 15 chapters,” he says. “And then he [ Child] will take one character thread. And I’ll take another, and I’ll write most chapters that involve that character.” For instance, for Dead Mountain, Child wrote the threads for his favorite of the two main characters, Nora Kelly, a Santa Fe-based archaeologist who readers may remember from the earlier Pendergast book series.
Preston, on the other hand, wrote the threads for his favorite of the two, Corrie Swanson, a younger Albuquerque-based FBI agent, who first appeared three books ago, in Old Bone.
Preston and Child also owe their co-writing success to trusting each other’s judgment — and the process. “We swap and rewrite each other’s chapters,” Preston says, “and that’s when things get tricky. Linc will say to me, ‘Well, why did you cut that out?’ Or ‘What was wrong with that?’ And we argue a little bit. It’s kind of like a bad marriage.”
But it’s a writing marriage that works: The narrative voice in Dead Mountain is unified and engaging, and the plot is airtight. Plus, both authors are perfectionists. “We massacre each other’s darlings,” Preston says referencing the editorial process in which the writer has to take out favorite lines (known as “darlings” in the industry) that may sound great but don’t serve the narrative.
“That’s always very painful,” Preston says, which any writer would agree with. “But I think the end result is a really tight book. Because we don’t let either one of us get away with anything. And if there are holes in the plot, or problems with a character, the other one’s going to pick up on it. We’re both perfectionists. We really want the plot to be tight, the characters to be really good, vivid, and three-dimensional. And so we push each other quite a bit.”
Preston left his job at the American Museum of Natural History and moved in 1986 to Santa Fe to chase his dream. “I came to New Mexico to be a writer,” he says. “And for years and years, I could hardly make a living as a writer. But finally, it started to work, and I had some successful books. And it just went on from there.”
Preston has since found an even better job than the one he had at the museum — these days, he writes for The New Yorker,Smithsonian, and other magazines. He travels the world on research expeditions. He writes, solo, nonfiction and fiction books on topics that tickle his interest.
And with Dead Mountain to prove it, he continues to co-write archaeology- and anthropology- and history-infused thrillers with the best writing partner he could have ever asked for.