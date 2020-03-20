When the show can't go on

From the East Coast to the West Coast, cultural venues and institutions are responding to the global pandemic by shutting their doors. As the stage lights dim on New York’s Broadway productions and L.A.’s Griffith Observatory shutters a window on the nighttime sky, you can predict that the lingering effects on these, as well as other venues across the nation, will be far reaching. Visual and performing arts centers rely on revenue to operate. And that often means public support. When the immediate concerns of medical treatment, food supplies, and other essentials supersede arts and entertainment, there’s no guarantee that every venue will reopen when the emergency abates, or that, when they do reopen, every employee will still have a job.
In Santa Fe, too, arts venues and institutions — an indelible part of the city’s fabric — are responding to the call to help flatten the curve of COVID-19’s spread by postponing or canceling events or closing their doors for an unforeseeable period of time. But some are staying open, for the time being, and taking what precautions they can or looking for alternate ways to keep the public engaged. Cultural venues face difficult choices. They have concerns about their future in a city reeling from the global response. But they also have a voice. — Michael Abatemarco
Theater
In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the show did not go on. Following Broadway’s lead, the Santa Fe theater scene went dark last weekend, with the Lensic Performing Arts Center canceling or postponing all public events through April 9 and Ironweed Productions canceling a run of The Aliens, by Annie Baker, midway through its second weekend.
“We want to continue to offer … the possibility for some laughter, healing and intimate community during this difficult time,” Ironweed’s artistic director Scott Harrison wrote in an email to ticket holders on March 13. Just 18 people showed up that night for the show at Teatro Paraguas Second Space (3205 Calle Marie), a venue designed for 50. By Saturday morning, Harrison decided to call off the final eight performances of the show that opened on March 5 and attracted robust audiences in its first weekend.
Among other cancellations is Theater Grottesco’s new improvisational piece, The Other, which was scheduled to open for a four-week run at The Swan Theater (1213 Parkway Drive) on Thursday, March 19. “The lights were hung and we’d already sold about 20 tickets,” laments John Flax, Grottesco’s founding artistic director, who called the scope of international events they were up against “cataclysmic.” Like Ironweed, Grottesco offered ticket refunds or gave people the option of donating the ticket cost to the theater. Flax says, “People have been generous putting the money toward donations or toward the cost of a ticket for a future production.”
Unfortunately, Flax is unable to pay his actors and crew for canceled performances. “All payments stopped,” he says, expressing distress on behalf of his actors because “most of them have jobs in restaurants and other places that might also be closing.”
Harrison says he is trying to pay his actors and crew members their stipends through the original run of the show, but he’s not sure yet whether it will be possible.
At the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St.), where there are three salaried staff members, Board president Kent Kirkpatrick says that at this time, people are still being paid. But the future is uncertain because they just don’t know how long social distancing measures will be in place. They plan to open their 2020 season with Bad Jews, by Joshua Harmon, on May 14, but only time will tell if that will be enough. In the meantime, they are trying to continue work as usual.
“The staff is valuable. We don’t want to have to lay people off. But if push comes to shove, we may have to,” Kirkpatrick says.
Most local theaters operate on shoestring budgets, and ticket sales make up the bulk of their revenue. While almost everyone in the theater community agrees that all of these cancellations will affect their bottom lines in the short term, no one can predict exactly how. Santa Fe Playhouse’s artistic director, Robyn Rikoon, says that while no shows mean no ticket revenues, they are simultaneously saving the money it costs to mount productions. Echoing similar words by Flax, Rikoon says, “We’ll be looking for sponsors to help us out when this is all over.”
The Playhouse’s operating budget is supported by a legacy gift that was left to the group by Robert Jerkins and Joseph Paull, who Kirkpatrick says were the original signers of the building’s lease in the 1960s. Kirkpatrick says the fund is in the mid-six-figure range. Because it’s meant to support the longevity of the theater, they only draw from it when there’s an income shortfall; much of the fund is conservatively invested in the stock market, “which is plunging,” Rikoon says. She adds that because the Playhouse owns its building outright, at least they are lucky enough to not have rental expenses on the De Vargas Street building downtown. But they also rent rehearsal and warehouse space in the Midtown theater district, which Kirkpatrick says they would let go of before they laid off staff.
Other groups, like Santa Fe Improv, aren’t as securely situated. They sometimes rent the Playhouse stage for their performances, but after they canceled a March 13 performance, the Playhouse waived the rental fee. The Swan Theater did likewise for Grottesco.
Not every group can afford such a sacrifice. Argos MacCallum, artistic director of Teatro Paraguas, says his group is scrambling to figure out how they will cover rent on their Midtown building, which sits empty since their closing, if health measures remain in place for more than a few months.
On March 13, Meow Wolf temporarily closed its signature House of Eternal Return exhibit. It is scheduled to reopen on March 31. In the meantime, Meow Wolf employees continue to work, even as their interactive space is shuttered. In an email, the arts collective told Pasatiempo that employees will have home assignments that include “additional training, operational improvements, and help desk and communications management” tasks.
Meow Wolf employees will also continue to update and enhance their online presence. The collective maintains a Twitch platform with videos and an Instagram feed with pictures. It’s also open to adding additional digital content during the break. “We expect [our web presence] to only increase as more and more find themselves inside, online and eager to be entertained. We’re also keeping all options open to bringing the art of Meow Wolf to the people.”
For now, that art won’t include musical acts or parties. Meow Wolf canceled all concerts and live events at the House of Eternal Return through April 15. In Colorado, Meow Wolf postponed Dark Palace in accordance with orders from Gov. Jared Polis. The three-day event includes performance art, installation art, and musical performances from acts including Space Jesus and Golf Clap. It may take some time before organizers at Meow Wolf can adjust their scheduling for performers. Music “tours have been impacted in a major way in this period. It’s an ever-evolving situation at the moment,” wrote Didi Bethurum, vice president of marketing at Meow Wolf.
Joel Aalberts, the executive director of the Lensic Performing Arts Center, agrees, saying it’s a time of continuously adjusting to circumstances. There will be impacts to revenue, Aalberts says, but it’s too soon to say exactly how severe they will be. “We’re running economic scenarios, but there’s plenty of work to do. Everyone is super-industrious. We’re going to take a hit, but we’re mitigating it as best we can.”
No one Pasatiempo spoke to was prepared to ring Santa Fe theater’s death knell. If anything, the city’s theater professionals are uniformly positive in their long-term outlook. All mentioned that they were working on interim ways of getting theatrical content online for audiences, including scenes and monologues, perhaps performed in actors’ living rooms and uploaded to YouTube.
And when this all blows over, they say, theater will be back in full force.
“I think that when we can all be in the same room again, there will be a need to gather, to come together,” Kirkpatrick says. “This is an unprecedented moment in our lives.”
“Hopefully,” Rikoon says, “when it’s over, this will bring us closer as a community and we will see the value of storytelling, which I think we take for granted sometimes.” — Jennifer Levin and Jason Strykowski
Visual arts
In these early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are closing across the nation, paying heed to edicts from federal, state, and local governments, and following the recommendations of public health officials. Locally, galleries, museums, and arts organizations are following suit. A state-run arts organization or museum may be able to weather the lack of funds coming in from ticket sales for a time, but small, privately owned galleries face a more immediate threat. Even closing for three weeks to a month can have devastating consequences. But, in this precarious time, staying open does, too.
“At first we thought there’s very little risk,” says gallerist Deborah Fritz, who owns three art galleries in Santa Fe: Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art (702 Canyon Road), GF Contemporary (707 Canyon Road), and Gallery Fritz (540 S. Guadalupe St.). “Our galleries are very airy. Not a lot of people touch things in our galleries. They’re sort of safe places.”
Fritz has no immediate plan to close any of her galleries, but that could change. Several galleries in the Railyard Arts District have already temporarily closed. If forced to follow suit, the impact will mean at least some of her employees will be out of a job.
“I have a full-time shipper and gallery attendant — two full-time jobs — who will not have anything to do if we’re not selling,” she says. “Their jobs are possibly in jeopardy. I’m trying to figure out how much I will need to get through this.”
Fritz, who owns the property at only one of her three locations and leases the other two, still has to make her rent, regardless of the impact of the health crisis. “I thought if they could just give us some sort of amnesty or delay on the rent I could still keep my employees paid,” she says. “I’ve got nine employees. I’ve reached out to my landlord in the Railyard, and they have told me they will absolutely not give me any kind of leeway on rent.”
Part of what’s troubling Fritz is the uncertainty caused by the health crisis. The monthly Last Friday Art Walk in the Railyard Arts District is normally a guarantee of greater public exposure, if not increased sales. Now it means exposure of another kind. The health threat prompted a change in the status quo. “We’ve canceled the Last Friday Art Walk,” she says. Her gallery and LewAllen Galleries, are about the only ones open, she says. Tai Modern was deciding whether to close, as of this writing; SITE Santa Fe, Charlotte Jackson, and Form & Concept are closed.
Fritz is beefing up her online presence, hoping to garner more sales over the internet. And while she plans to stay open, that could change tomorrow. “I’ve weathered 9/11. I’ve weathered the downturn in 2008. I actually expanded during the downturn because that’s when I got GF Contemporary. But nothing like this has ever ... it’s just unknown. We’re just taking it day by day. But no art sales are going to be happening. That’s going to be devastating to this community.”
Frank Rose, owner of Hecho a Mano (830 Canyon Road), a one-man operation, doesn’t have the employee issues facing Fritz. But he has other concerns. “I feel a little extra vulnerable since my business is just a year old,” he says. “I’m still developing and finding my plateau, whatever that is. It’s certainly a concern, being a new business. Other galleries have years worth of clientele.” Rose has decided to be open by appointment for the time being. “I’m rescheduling the opening we have planned for March 27 — tentatively to April 17 — but it’s still up in the air.”
Online sales have been a part of Rose’s program since he launched the gallery a year ago, but walk-in traffic makes up a large majority of his business, he says. Online sales are supplemental. Whether he’ll be able to ride out a closure, which could last just a matter of weeks or could stretch into the summer months, he just doesn’t know. “I do have a little bit of reserve, personally,” he says, “but unemployment isn’t really available to self-employed people. Like everything right now, it’s really unknown.”
How are the local museums handling the situation? While state museums and historic monuments are closed to the public and some private art institutions are following suit, they remain open internally. At the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and Case Trading Post (704 Camino Lejo), staff whose job duties entail interaction with the public are being allocated to perform different tasks. “The Case Trading Post is going to be doing more online promotion of items that are on sale,” says Ben Calabaza, the Wheelwright’s public relations manager. Security will be helping with building updates. We’re going to take this time to work on projects we haven’t been able to get to because of the public being in the space.”
Efforts are being made to protect staff from exposure to the virus. “There are staff who don’t need to be working here physically in the space,” Calabaza says. “For example, the chief curator is already working from home and the collections manager will be in and out. We’re trying to limit our own interaction with each other as much as we can. I can work from home.”
Calabaza says the transition from winter to spring is typically the museum’s slow time, so it doesn’t stand to lose much in terms of ticket sales, which make up less than a third of their budget. It plans to follow the state’s example and reopen when the state-run museums do the same. At the time of this writing, the Wheelwright is deciding on a course of action should the closures extend past April 9, the tentative end date for the New Mexico Department of Health’s prohibition on mass gatherings. “The board president is currently working with the executive committee to determine what that plan would be,” he says. “We’re hoping that by our typical pickup time, which is in June, things will be back to normal.”
Some organizations, such as the Center for Contemporary Arts (1050 Old Pecos Trail), which is also closed temporarily, are taking a proactive approach to the crisis, using the downtime to develop new initiatives. “We have six full-time salaried employees on staff, working from home, mostly,” says April Jouse, CCA’s chief administrative officer. “We are hoping to enroll some virtual programming in the next couple of weeks so that people at home can still feel engaged with CCA.
“Of course, it’s a concern, not having a crystal ball,” she says, which echoes the sentiments of many local gallery owners. And so CCA, which is hoping to reopen within the next three weeks, is also planning farther out, just in case the health crisis worsens and closures extend past April. “We are sending out a campaign to our donor base to see if we can raise funds to help cover staff costs and baseline costs,” Jouse says. The amount the organization is seeking is about $75,000, which can only help sustain the organization for two months. Galleries, museums, and arts organizations must remain fluid in times of uncertainty. And that can make or break them. — Michael Abatemarco
Classical music
Santa Fe music organizations are feeling their way forward as they adapt to fast-changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the immediate decisions about whether to cancel concerts that lie beyond the current April 9 end date for the ban on assemblies of more than 50 persons, they’re starting to evaluate financial impacts — not only for their current fiscal years, but also for their 2020-2021 seasons and budgets.
Santa Fe Pro Musica has canceled the Sunday, March 22, concert by the Borromeo String Quartet, the Holy Week concerts scheduled for April 9, 10, and 11, and the performances of The Creation slated for April 25 and 26. They’ve rescheduled the Borromeo for early summer, says Mary G. Madigan, the group’s new executive director. The Holy Week concerts will not be rescheduled. The Creation will be performed as part of Pro Musica’s 2020-2021 season.
Ticket buyers for these events will be able to request a refund from Pro Musica or opt to waive the refund and turn their purchase into a contribution for an emergency fund to help support the musicians who are losing their performance fees due to the cancellations. “We aren’t obligated to do this,” says Madigan, “but it’s part of our organizational values to do so. We want to support our musicians as much as we possibly can with this fund.”
The impact of the concert cancellations on Pro Musica’s current fiscal year isn’t clear. “It’s too early for us to tell,” she says. “There’s also the unknown impact it will have on our 2020-2021 season. It will almost certainly affect our subscription levels, since consumer confidence will be shaky for some time.” Pro Musica plans to defer the launch of its subscription campaign until early May, when it will also announce its new artistic director, who will be taking over the reins from founder and longtime music director Thomas O’Connor.
The Santa Fe Symphony has opted to reschedule the two concerts that were impacted by the closing of the Lensic Performing Arts Center for new dates relatively soon. Symphony executive director Daniel Crupi has confirmed that the Hope for the Planet concert, originally scheduled for March 15, will now take place at 7 p.m. on May 30. The Beethoven Eighth concert scheduled for April 5 will be at 7 p.m. on June 30.
The symphony still plans to announce its 2020-2021 season later this month, Crupi notes, but it may make some changes in the subscription renewal campaign specifics. “Everything is going to be on the table in terms of how we adjust our marketing to reflect these new and very different circumstances.”
Like the Santa Fe Opera, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival begins performances in July and is planning for the season to open as scheduled. At the same time, it’s looking at various possibilities. “Marc Neikrug, our artistic director, and I met late last week to develop several ‘What if?’ scenarios,” says executive director Steven Ovitsky. “We also established a set of internal deadlines to review the situation and make any necessary adjustments as we go forward. Our opening is four months away and this is a fast-changing situation.
“As a chamber music group, we can turn like a speedboat rather than an aircraft carrier,” he says. “We’re looking at options that include what changes we can make if some but not all our musicians can be here for the season. Music is going to be a very important part of the country’s recovery, and we want the Chamber Music Festival to be part of it.”
The Santa Fe Desert Chorale summer season is also scheduled to open in July. In an email, recently appointed executive director Emma Marzen said, “We’ve seen a lapse in ticket sales and contributions over the past week. We’re doing everything we can to address these challenges and to continue the great work of the chorale.”
Performance Santa Fe had no events on its calendar between the now-canceled recital by pianist Yefim Bronfman on March 27 and violinist Tessa Lark’s performance on May 8. Tickets for Lark’s performance, as well as for subsequent PSF events are still on sale. — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
Movie theaters
In response to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New Mexico Department of Health, local Santa Fe cinemas have shut their doors. The Jean Cocteau Cinema, The Cinema at the Center for Contemporary Arts, Regal Theaters, The Screen, and Violet Crown Santa Fe are all closed temporarily.
In an open letter to patrons, Violet Crown promised to limit ticket sales to half of capacity in each auditorium. By ensuring empty seats between filmgoers, the theater hoped to promote social distancing. Employees also made extra efforts to clean seats and sanitize armrests, headrests, tray tables, and cup holders on a more regular basis. Even with these added safety measures, the theater chain with locations in Austin, Texas, and Charlottesville, Virginia, decided to close.
Regal Theatres, which attempted to make similar precautions, closed all of its branches on Tuesday, March 17. One of the largest cinema chains in the country, Regal operates two locations in Santa Fe: Regal Santa Fe 6 and Regal Stadium 14. Mandates to close branches in New York and Los Angeles, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and other states likely contributed to the decision. Other theatrical chains, including AMC Theatres, Landmark Cinemas, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, also closed temporarily. Cinemark, which owns four locations in Albuquerque, is also closed.
According to Box Office Mojo, fears of coronavirus contributed to the lowest box office take in mid-March since 1995. Receipts in the coming weeks are not likely to climb, as more theaters close and major tentpole films like F9, Mulan, and No Time to Die are pushed to later release dates. Theater owners will also have to cope with the loss of food and beverage sales as the coronavirus pandemic impacts their bottom lines.
At least one major film studio is experimenting with a possible solution. Universal Studios, under guidance from parent company NBCUniversal, has opted to make some of its theatrical films available online just days after cinematic release. Variety reported that several films currently in theaters will became available as on-demand video this week, several months earlier than is typical. Trolls World Tour will be available both in theaters and as home entertainment on April 10. Along with The Hunt, Invisible Man, and EMMA; Trolls World Tour will rent digitally for a 48-hour period at $19.99 via several online retailers. Warner Bros. announced on March 17, that Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey will be available on Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox, and others on Tuesday, March 24.
Nationally, cinemas are already under the threat of shrinking audience sizes as viewers shift their attention to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. The Washington Post reported that Disney is responding to increased demand by releasing Frozen 2 early on its Disney+ platform and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for sale on iTunes and other vendors ahead of schedule.
Streaming services and traditional studios might both suffer from supply chain shortages, since efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus have halted production on almost all commercial movies and television shows filming in the United States. Because it takes months to complete these projects, consumers may not notice the lack of new content for at least a year. For now, it appears unlikely that work will resume for at least several weeks. — Jason Strykowski
