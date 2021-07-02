Welcome to normal-ish

We all know what we’ve been through so far this decade. To say we struggled is a vast understatement. Some were laid low by profound tragedy. Some with isolation. In the art world, businesses shut their doors — for a while or for good. Streaming changed some organizations, perhaps forever.
Pasatiempo was also forced to see our world anew because we had lost the raison d’être of pretty much every arts section and magazine.
In the beginning at least, there were no events to tell our readers about.
I started seriously thinking about the problem in February 2020, before the pandemic went from something across an ocean to being right next door. About a month later, almost all of the staff — including me — started working from home, which posed its own set of challenges. How do I do my job, which includes coaching, planning, brainstorming, and actually editing, when writers and other staff are in tiny boxes on my laptop screen? And how do staffers deal with the isolation, new stresses at home, and a demanding job that is only getting harder?
Is it odd to say that I saw it as an opportunity? Maybe so. For our little magazine in our little town, I thought Pasatiempo had a chance to produce different kinds of stories, the kind aimed to entertain, surprise, and even distract readers during probably the worst period of their lives.
Early on, award-winning staff writer Jennifer Levin wrote about how women were seeing themselves — and perhaps femininity itself — in the early days of isolation. Makeup or natural? Yoga pants or work pants? And how did their choices make these women feel about themselves? She also wrote about Kim Stanley, a respected, if troubled, actress who taught and lived in Santa Fe for a time and the strange, sad trajectory of her life. Levin also shepherded the popular series of new poetry called Poetry of the Pandemic, with city poet laureate Elizabeth Jacobson.
Writer Michael Abatemarco, another Pasatiempo award-winner, wrote an in-depth profile of Lucy Lippard, a world-renowned art critic and writer who lives a quiet life in Galisteo. He oversaw one in a series of stories called Anatomy of ..., which this time featured a fascinating deconstruction of an Emily Dickinson by educator Maggie Evans McGuinness. And, in “Long May He Reign,” Abatemarco took the reader on a thrill ride through the long history of Godzilla and his movies.
Freelance writer Mark Tiarks continued his celebration of the unknown corners of classical music, including his profile of the late Mr. Rogers, who few knew was also an opera composer. His Anatomy of Mikado revealed that its sweeping popularity included appearing on soap, trading cards, and toothpaste, in home decor, and even the names of towns in New Mexico. Tiarks also wrote about the four voice actors that created beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Jiminy Cricket, and Bullwinkle the Moose. Their lives, he wrote, weren’t fairy tales at all.
Like all the organizations that we write about in this package of stories, Pasatiempo has learned some lessons along the way. We’ve always strived to do what we list here, but now we see things a bit differently.
We always want to think beyond our first idea for a story. We should consider alternative structures that tell the story the way it wants to be told. And we should be smarter, more innovative and, ultimately, more inspired. Not every great story is spurred by an event. Some simply come from the fabric of the City Different.
Welcome to normal-ish. May it only get better. ◀
IFAM returns to normal-ish with its first live market since 2019.
Season's greetings: classical music makes a triumphant return to Santa Fe with a renewed sense of purpose.
Local restaurateurs talk about what they learned during the lengthy industry shutdown — and what they never want to relive.
