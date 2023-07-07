Friday
Create Station
Vladem Contemporary, South Guadalupe Street and Montezuma Avenue
Free art-making activities for all ages; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; materials included.
Identity Is Handmade
SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199
International Folk Art Market lecture series; 10 a.m.: Safeguarding Traditions in Mexico with Susana Harp; 2 p.m.: Threading Cultures, an exchange of ideas among textile artists; $20; folkartmarket.org/ifam-events.
Pottery demonstration
Andrea Fisher Fine Pottery, 100 W. San Francisco St., 505-986-1234
Jemez Pueblo potter Loren Wallowing Bull; noon-4 p.m.
Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary tours
1800 Upper Canyon Road, 505-983-4609
Preserved from the mid-1900s; 2 p.m. Fridays (about 60-90 minutes); $5 per person; call ext. 28 to register; newmexico@audubon.org.
Brahms clarinet quintets
First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544
Performed by Shanalyn Abate, Nathan Gibson, Lee Harvey, Ari Le and Daniel Schwab; 5:30 p.m., doors 5:15 p.m.; donations accepted.
Say What?!?
Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, 217 Johnson St., 505-946-1000
First Friday poetry-reading series. Readings by Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate finalists 5:30 p.m., on the patio; no charge.
'With the Grain'
New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072
Free panel discussion on the works of wood carvers featured in the exhibit, with Christian Waguespack, Jadira Gurule and Jana Gottshalk; 5:30-7 p.m.
Michael McGarrity
Collected Works Bookstore, 202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226
The author of Long Ago discusses his latest novel with author Carmella Padilla; 6 p.m.
Summer Scene
Santa Fe Railyard Plaza, 1612 Alcaldesa St.
Free series; Latin-funk orchestra Grupo Fantasma; singer-songwriter Vivalda Ndula opens; 7 p.m.; lensic360.org.
Saturday
Identity Is Handmade
SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199
International Folk Art Market lecture series; 10 a.m.: Heritage of Fashion Design, with fashion designer Carla Fernández and Carolina Franco;
2 p.m.: Your Brain on Art book signing and conversation with author Ivy Ross and trend analyst Philip Fimmano; $20; folkartmarket.org/ifam-events.
Chatter North
Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-1338
Brahms’ Sonata in E-flat major and Marinů’s madrigals, 10:30 a.m.; $5-$16.50, chatterabq.org/boxoffice.
500 Below: Affordable Art Bazaar
Canyon Alley, 616½ Canyon Road
Multi-gallery outdoor market and block party, with music, games, prizes and food; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Equine Spirit Sanctuary fundraiser
Barbara Meikle Fine Art, 236 Delgado St., 505-992-0400
Barbara Meikle paints and sells portraits of burros (equines on site); 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Portraitures
Art Is Gallery Santa Fe, 419 Canyon Road, 505-629-2332
Free portraits painted by Barbara McCulloch and painting demonstration by William Rotsaert; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Santa Fe Brewing Co. Desert Party
35 Fire Place, 505-557-6182
A 35th celebration and fundraiser for ARTsmart New Mexico, ALTO: Arts Integration, and Teatro Paraguas; 4-9 p.m.; live music, artists’ booths, food vendors, and raffles; admission by donation.
Contra Dance
Odd Fellows Hall, 1125 Cerrillos Road
Traditional folk dance; music by The Virginia Creepers; beginners lesson 7 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.; $10; folkmads.org.
Summer Scene
Reunity Resources Farm, 1829 San Ysidro Crossing
Cover band Santa Fe Revue; 7 p.m.; lensic360.org; no charge.
Sunday
Family Fun Day: Picture Perfect
Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Education Annex, 123 Grant Ave.
Pick up free passes to the museum at the annex, to participate in the art of photography-themed activities and story time; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
International Folk Art Market
Santa Fe Railyard Park, South Guadalupe Street and Paseo de Peralta
Timed sessions 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ($15); free to first responders, active duty military personnel, educators and medical professionals; 505-992-7600, folkartmarket.org/tickets, and in person at IFAM Center, 620 Cerrillos Road.
Storytelling with Joe Hayes
Reunity Resources, 1829 San Ysidro Crossing, 505-393-1196
Storyteller of Southwest tales; 7 p.m. Sundays, through July 30; bring camp chairs or blankets; no charge.