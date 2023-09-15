In arguably the most provocative image in photographer Jeff Corwin’s show Guns in America, the horror hits in waves: splattered blood dripping down a classroom wall; a handgun resting precariously on a student’s chair; the stately U.S. flag standing rigid in observation of recent carnage, if not endorsement of it.

Less obvious is the fact that the clock atop the image is positioned at nearly midnight, mirroring the Doomsday Clock. That clock reflects the likelihood of human-caused global catastrophe, according to members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and in January, the clock was moved to 90 seconds to midnight as a result of concerns about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Guns in America, which runs through October 5 at Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library in Los Alamos, has appeared previously in Montana, Illinois, and Finland, Corwin says. The fact that his exhibition has atomic elements in the Atomic City is a coincidence.

Trigger warning

Jeff Corwin’s Guns in America #29 (ultrachrome photograph, 2022) is part of the photographer’s exhibit in Los Alamos at Step Up Gallery; courtesy Step Up Gallery
Jeff Corwin’s ultrachrome photograph Guns in America #8 (2019); courtesy Step Up Gallery

