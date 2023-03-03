When a silversmith pours molten metal, keeping one’s balance is key to avoiding a potential catastrophe. Anthony Lovato has a surprising secret to maintaining good body coordination: karate expertise.

Lovato, a master of tufa metal casting, has a brown belt in the discipline and says it teaches many lessons that can be applied elsewhere in life. While the belt reflects karate skill, he has garnered numerous other awards and recognitions for his work during a four-decade career as a jewelry maker. The latest is the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture’s 2023 Living Treasure Award.