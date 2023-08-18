Since its founding just over a hundred years ago, the Southwestern Association of Indian Art’s Santa Fe Indian Market has been an integral part of the Native and Indigenous art world. Here, hundreds of creatives from tribes throughout the United States and First Nations come together each August to enter their work for juried competition and exhibit and sell directly to the public. Many longstanding artist-client relationships have been forged at the market over time, as have countless friendships among the artists themselves, which often span several generations. It has also become the gathering place for alumni of the Institute of American Indian Arts — an annual, if unofficial, family reunion of sorts.

For more than six of its 10 decades, many artists in my own family have participated in Indian Market. Beginning with two matriarchs of Santa Clara Pueblo potters, my great-grandmother Christina Naranjo and her sister Margaret Tafoya (whose Tewa names were Lightning Basket and Corn Blossom, respectively) in the early 1970s and continuing with my grandmother, Mary Cain (Blue Rain) through the 1980s and ’90s and into the early 2000s, these award-winning artists kept the pottery making traditions of the Tafoya Family close to heart and true to the time-honored techniques of our ancestors.

Through the looking glass

Diaz’s aunt Joy Cain (Santa Clara Pueblo) and grandmother Mary Cain selling the family’s work in their booth in the late 1980s. Courtesy RoseMary Diaz

Today, their legacy lives on in the work of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who still hand-gather raw clay from the land, process it in accordance with ancient methods, and shape it into vessels whose stone-polished, glasslike finishes mirror not only their immediate tangible physical surroundings but also the unseen yet ever-present spirit of the centuries-old tradition of creativity among the Pueblo potters who have sustained this Indigenous art form into the 21st century.

Through the looking glass

The author walking the stage during the Traditional Clothing Contest at an early 1990s market; 

courtesy RoseMary Diaz
Through the looking glass

Tierra Lye models a traditional Pueblo manta and Hopi butterfly hairstyle at Indian Market in the early 1990s.

courtesy RoseMary Diaz

Recommended for you