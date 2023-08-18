Through the looking glass

The author’s daughter, Atlanta Keil (Santa Clara Pueblo/Osage/Otoe), wears traditional Osage regalia during the 2000 market. The author strikes a pose at the market in 1988 (The Santa Fe New Mexican Collection, Negative Number: HP.2014.14.728). Diaz’s sister Tierra Lye and a young competitor model traditional Pueblo attire at an early 1990s market. Family photos courtesy RoseMary Diaz
The author and her sister Onawa Nina Young in traditional Pueblo mantas at Indian Market during the early ’90s;
courtesy RoseMary Diaz
Tierra Lye (Santa Clara Pueblo) with artist and traditional dancer Stan Natchez, Shoshone-Paiute (Tatavium), circa early 1990s. Courtesy RoseMary Diaz
Since its founding just over a hundred years ago, the Southwestern Association of Indian Art’s Santa Fe Indian Market has been an integral part of the Native and Indigenous art world. Here, hundreds of creatives from tribes throughout the United States and First Nations come together each August to enter their work for juried competition and exhibit and sell directly to the public. Many longstanding artist-client relationships have been forged at the market over time, as have countless friendships among the artists themselves, which often span several generations. It has also become the gathering place for alumni of the Institute of American Indian Arts — an annual, if unofficial, family reunion of sorts.
For more than six of its 10 decades, many artists in my own family have participated in Indian Market. Beginning with two matriarchs of Santa Clara Pueblo potters, my great-grandmother Christina Naranjo and her sister Margaret Tafoya (whose Tewa names were Lightning Basket and Corn Blossom, respectively) in the early 1970s and continuing with my grandmother, Mary Cain (Blue Rain) through the 1980s and ’90s and into the early 2000s, these award-winning artists kept the pottery making traditions of the Tafoya Family close to heart and true to the time-honored techniques of our ancestors.
Today, their legacy lives on in the work of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who still hand-gather raw clay from the land, process it in accordance with ancient methods, and shape it into vessels whose stone-polished, glasslike finishes mirror not only their immediate tangible physical surroundings but also the unseen yet ever-present spirit of the centuries-old tradition of creativity among the Pueblo potters who have sustained this Indigenous art form into the 21st century.
For my family and so many others, Indian Market has been a foundational force in our art-focused lives — a place to achieve success as individual artists while still remaining part of the extended Indian Market family, part of the larger Native American art continuum.
Thinking about the Indian Markets of my childhood brings good memories to mind: the quiet, early-morning drive from the Pueblo to Santa Fe, arriving at the Plaza with my grandparents just as the sun was rising over the Sangre de Cristos, sending out rays of light to bless the day; my grandfather setting up the table in my grandmother’s booth, making sure it was good and steady before gently placing each piece of her pottery atop its Pendleton blanket-draped surface; the warmth and generosity of spirit that emanated from my grandmother’s smile as she graciously offered her soft, delicate hand to her visitors; my grandfather’s voice resonating from the sidelines — always a few feet away from the booth itself, allowing my grandmother to take her deserved place center-stage; the fluttering excitement of my grandmother winning a ribbon for one of her exhibition entries, news that quickly made its way to family and friends everywhere, including my grandfather’s Kentucky kin; the celebratory dinner the day after the market, usually at El Paragua, Espanola’s landmark restaurant and a family favorite for as long as I can remember; the following week’s trip to Montgomery Ward for new school clothes.
In my late teen and young adult years came the thrill of competing in Indian Market’s traditional and contemporary clothing contests, and modeling some of the earliest collections of Native high fashion for some of the day’s most noted designers (post-Lloyd Kiva New, of course). The early ’80s was the birth of Indigenous haute couture, and we, the self-proclaimed fashionistas of the day, were the cat’s — and the catwalk’s — meow.
My two younger sisters were often alongside me on the traditional clothing contest stage, where they, too, paid homage to the Tewa people, dressed in their woven mantas and buckskin moccasins whose black soles turned upward toward the sky at the tips.
Much of my young Native identity was shaped by these experiences, which helped reinforce my connection to my Pueblo heritage and to a cultural bloodline that has endured through millennia. Twenty years later, my daughter would walk across this same Indian Market stage, representing her own generation and discovering for herself some of the gifts that come with knowing one’s ancestral story.
Thinking about the future of Indian Market, which still holds the distinction of being the largest Native art market in the world, I reflect on the years of hard work that have been invested into sustaining its mission — 101 of them, to be exact. I also think about how important strong leadership has been in preserving this important institution, which can continue to provide fruitful economic opportunities to future generations of Native artists if guided by a well-honed and inclusive vision.
Certainly, the market will continue to evolve with the constantly morphing landscape of creative expression, as it has done for the last century. There are new chapters of the story to be written, new friendships to be found, and plenty of new memories to be made at this year’s event. I plan to get there early, head to the center of the Plaza, and stand in the light that has welcomed generations of my family for so long. ◀
RoseMary Diaz is a freelance writer based in Santa Fe. She studied literature and its respective arts at the Institute of American Indian Arts, Naropa University, and University of California, Santa Cruz.