What’s the best way to convey up-to-date information about a city’s register of historic properties? It’s an app with a built-in map.

The Historic Santa Fe Foundation is boldly moving into the future this fall, when it hopes to introduce an app that will complement the fifth edition of Old Santa Fe Today (Museum of New Mexico Press, 2022). The book succinctly summarizes the development of architecture in Santa Fe and chronicles the histories of some of the most distinctive properties in town.

But time waits for no one, and it doesn’t wait to publish a book, either.

